Peter Parker & MJ Are Asked About Spider-Babies In Bizarre New No Way Home Footage

While much of the buzz surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home has centered on the film's roster of Multiversal villains and the potential for other Spider-Men, the film's story is still about Tom Holland's Peter Parker. Following the events of Far From Home, the web-slinger isn't just in a relationship with Zendaya's MJ, but also coping with the loss of his secret identity and the dangers of the Multiverse.

Ahead of the film's December 17 release, both Holland and Zendaya have been promoting the film together. Holland recently confirmed No Way Home picks up where Far From Home ended when Peter was with MJ in the heart of NYC. Therefore, the couple are in this mess together right from the start.

As the date for Spider-Man: No Way Home's theatrical debut draws near, fans are continuing to receive bits of new footage and imagery from the anticipated threequel - and the most recent happens to involve the pair and some of the strange attention they receive following J. Jonah Jameson's untimely announcement.

A new TikTok video from the Sony Pictures Portugal account (pointed out by @sebbazz) shows new footage of Tom Holland's Peter Parker and Zendaya's MJ and, oddly enough, a guy in a crowd asking the two about spider babies.

The TikTok highlighted the problems that come with dating Spider-Man, ranging from motion sickness from swinging through New York to fatherly disapproval to unwanted attention:

Sony

The promo included a clip of Peter in-costume with MJ as they're surrounded by people with cell phones before it cut to a shot of a guy, wearing a t-shirt with MJ's face on the front, yelling, "MJ, are you going to have his spider-babies?":

Sony Pictures

Despite the editing, it looks like the guy asking this strange and personal question isn't from the scene of Peter in-costume downtown, but rather part of the mob outside of Peter and MJ's school.

As the film's marketing has established, the reveal of Peter Parker's secret identity hasn't just caused problems for him, but his friends and family too. Trailers and teasers for No Way Home have shown MJ and Ned on the cover of newspapers along with Peter and having to deal with public criticism.

The full spot can be watched on Tik Tok below:

The Dangers of Dating Spider-Man?

Due to the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, and from what fans have seen from Spider-Man: No Way Home's marketing, Peter's relationship with MJ looks to be one of his primary motivations for getting Strange to cast that doomed spell.

Regardless of what went wrong, MJ, along with Ned, appear to be active players alongside Peter in investigating the film's Multiversal problems and even in key action sequences. For instance, the second trailer for No Way Home showed MJ falling from the Statue of Liberty, reminiscent of Gwen Stacy's fateful fall in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Both prior Spider-Man franchises have shown the dangers of dating Spider-Man, but in those films, Spider-Man's identity was a secret to the public. The Multiverse - coupled with both Peter and MJ's loss of anonymity - is a wrinkle audiences haven't seen in a Spidey film before.

It will be interesting to see how this unique situation affects their relationship and contributes to Peter's growth as both a person and a hero by the threequel's conclusion.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17, 2021.