Spider-Man: Brand New Day Promo Calls Back to Spider-Man 3’s Gwen Stacy Scene

Now, in the month of its theatrical debut, Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to reveal new footage through its teasers, TV spots, and promotional material. The latest ad showed fans a brief first look at a scene that closely resembles a memorable sequence involving Gwen Stacy in 2007's Spider-Man 3. As Brand New Day prepares to swing into theaters on July 31, the callbacks to Sam Raimi's and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy continue to mount.

A new 30-second advertisement was shared early on Wednesday, July 1, for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which included many of the same scenes that have been used in marketing thus far, but fans also quickly noticed one never-before-seen scene.

Marvel Studios

Part of the footage, which has a voiceover by Marisa Tomei's Aunt May, shows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) at a Spider-Man parade in New York City. His late aunt says during this moment, "We love you because you're you," highlighting the emotional journey Peter is set to go on in Brand New Day, having given up on his past life and focusing solely on being Spider-Man.

Fans have been celebrating the inclusion of the parade, especially the idea that Peter will be there to feel the community's love for Spider-Man, despite no one remembering who his non-masked self is after the events of No Way Home.

Marvel Studios

In the eyes of New Yorkers in the MCU, it seems Spider-Man has come a long way since Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) outed Spidey as a murderer at the end of Far From Home.

With this new parade scene happening in Brand New Day, possibly related to the hero receiving the key to the city, many have quickly started comparing it to a very similar scene in Spider-Man 3.

Sony Pictures

In the 2007 film, Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) saves Gwen Stacy (Bryce Dallas Howard) from falling out of a skyscraper, and in return, the city holds a ceremony to give the web-head the key to the city.

It seems like Brand New Day is taking a page out of this classic scene, with a full parade and people holding signs and showing their love for Spider-Man. Also in a very similar fashion, Maguire's Peter (known as Peter 2) is present at the parade before swinging off to change into his Spidey suit.

What makes this moment all the more memorable is when Spider-Man finally arrives and swings down backward to Gwen. The crowd urges Gwen to kiss Spidey, and he says, "Go ahead. Lay one on me," leading to the two recreating the iconic Spider-Man kiss, much to the chagrin of Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst).

Sony Pictures

It's safe to say the parade in Brand New Day won't lead to the same questionable choices as that version of Spider-Nan did, but it's hard not to draw comparisons.

In this universe, there is no Gwen Stacy, despite a new casting rumor, and Zendaya's MJ has no idea who Peter Parker is or that he's Spider-Man. In Brand New Day, when Spider-Man receives the key to the city, expect it to be nothing but triumphant. In this case, the joy of being Spider-Man will be met with the harsh reality of what it means to be Peter Parker... which may not be much.

Coming in at 2 hours and 24 minutes, expect Brand New Day to be an action-packed thrill ride, but at the heart of it, it's about discovering how Peter can truly move on with his life and be more than just Spider-Man.

Holland is joined once again by Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, with MCU alums Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo joining a Spider-Man film for the first time ever. There's a never-ending list of villains to fight, including Sadie Sink's mystery character, and a new mutation that harkens back to the Raimi trilogy.

Brand New Day's Tobey Maguire Callbacks

Sony Pictures

It's no secret that Peter 1 is forever inspired by Peter 2 and Peter 3, but it's hard to argue that Brand New Day is taking more inspiration from the Sam Raimi movies, rather than the 2010s Marc Webb duology.

The biggest example is Peter's newly introduced DNA mutation, which gives Holland's Spider-Man organic webbing instead of relying entirely on web-shooters. That ability was famously unique to Maguire's version of the character, and Marvel Studios addressed it directly in a recent promotion.

While testing his new powers, Holland's Peter even referenced Maguire's hero by name, joking, "Organic webs - Peter 2 had them, he was cool, you're cool."

The line directly acknowledges their meeting in No Way Home while also showing the Raimi trilogy as the inspiration, where, in 2002's Spider-Man, that version of Peter Parker had a now-famous rooftop discovery sequence of using his new powers.

Beyond the new powers, Brand New Day also marks the first time Holland's Peter Parker will be living alone in his own apartment, mirroring a part of Maguire's Spider-Man movies as he balanced adulthood, college, work, and his responsibilities as a hero. It's another difference with Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man films, where Peter always lived at Uncle Ben and Aunt May's home.

Coincidentally, Brand New Day will also make Holland the longest-running live-action Spider-Man lead, surpassing Maguire's tenure after first debuting in 2016.

While Tobey Maguire is not expected to appear in Brand New Day, rumors continue to point toward his Spider-Man returning for Avengers: Doomsday.