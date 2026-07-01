Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Runtime Reportedly Revealed

The runtime for Spider-Man: Brand New Day was reportedly set in stone ahead of its upcoming theatrical release. Marvel Studios will be back in theaters for the first time in a year with Brand New Day, giving Tom Holland's Spider-Man his first solo movie in nearly five years as well. This also comes on the heels of a run of relatively short MCU movies over the last few years, which seems to be changing in the immediate future.

According to scooper @Cryptic4KQual on X, Spider-Man: Brand New Day's final runtime will be 2 hours and 24 minutes. This is one minute shorter than the 2-hour-25-minute runtime listed on a theater chain website from Singapore and five minutes shorter than a subsequent second report about the movie, which listed a 2-hour-30-minute runtime.

Comparatively, this would be the second-longest solo Spider-Man movie in MCU history. The record is currently held by 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is also the longest solo Spider-Man movie ever at 2 hours, 28 minutes (also the sixth-longest outing in MCU history). 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming clocked in at 2 hours, 13 minutes, while 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home ranked as the shortest film of the trilogy at 2 hours, 9 minutes.

Behind No Way Home and Brand New Day, Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) is the third-longest solo Spider-Man film at 2 hours, 22 minutes long. Fourth on the list is 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the only animated movie in the top five, at 2 hours, 20 minutes.

The full list of solo Spider-Man movie runtimes, animated and live-action, can be seen below:

Spider-Man (2002) - 121 minutes

(2002) - 121 minutes Spider-Man 2 (2004) - 127 minutes

(2004) - 127 minutes Spider-Man 3 (2007) - 139 minutes

(2007) - 139 minutes The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) - 136 minutes

(2012) - 136 minutes The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) - 142 minutes

(2014) - 142 minutes Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) - 133 minutes

(2017) - 133 minutes Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) - 116 minutes

(2018) - 116 minutes Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) - 129 minutes

(2019) - 129 minutes Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) - 148 minutes

(2021) - 148 minutes Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) - 140 minutes

(2023) - 140 minutes Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026) - 144 minutes

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the MCU's fourth solo Spider-Man movie and the second MCU film released in Phase 6. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Michael Mando, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, and Sadie Sink, this movie will put Peter Parker in a street-level story, pitting him against powerful new villains and an unseen enemy unlike anything he has ever faced. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will debut in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Why Spider-Man: Brand New Day Needs a Long Runtime

Sony Pictures

Looking at how much is coming in Spider-Man: Brand New Day's plot, it is no surprise that this movie is expected to be one of the longest Spider-Man movies ever made.

Almost a handful of different plotlines and over half a dozen major characters will be part of this story, which mostly focuses on Peter getting back to his life as an anonymous hero. On top of that, he will have the challenge of trying to revive his friendship with Ned and MJ and remind them of their history, which will be one of his biggest personal challenges ever.

This movie will also reintroduce an exciting villain in Michael Mando's Scorpion, who has not been seen in the MCU since his small role in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Alongside him, new villains like Tombstone, Boomerang, and Tarantula will wreak havoc on New York City, putting Peter to the test at every turn as he protects his home.

Brand New Day also has the challenge of bringing back Mark Ruffalo's Hulk and Jon Bernthal's Punisher, the latter of whom is starring in his first-ever MCU movie. These two characters have never interacted with Spider-Man in the MCU and both bring incredibly different dynamics into the equation. With Bruce Banner's Savage Hulk returning and Frank Castle bringing his violent brand of justice into the mix, Peter Parker is sure to have his share of adjustments to make alongside them.

Then, there is the massive Sadie Sink question, as the Stranger Things star is one of the highest-billed actors in the movie, only behind Holland and Zendaya. With no official indications about her role and rumors spreading about her potentially being the MCU's Jean Grey, anticipation is building to see what specific part she will have to play in this already-massive adventure.

Considering these storylines and more all have to be told in Brand New Day, the hope is that a runtime this long will be enough to do justice to each plot thread in what should be one of the MCU's biggest solo movies ever.