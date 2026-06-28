Gwen Stacy's Role In 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Possibly Revealed By Rumor Claiming Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker Apartment Neighbor Will Be Similar To New MCU Character

A new rumor about Spider-Man: Brand New Day may hint at Gwen Stacy's arrival in the MCU. Particularly after Hailee Steinfeld's animated portrayal of Gwen Stacy in the Spider-Verse franchise, the character's MCU debut has been a hot topic. While the first three movies have not shown any signs of her existing in this franchise yet, fans remain eager to see her thwip into action.

Insider Daniel Richtman shared a rumor teasing a supporting character in Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which hits theaters on July 31. Specifically, the character is "a blonde girl living in [Peter Parker's] building that's clearly into him," but he pays her no attention. Richtman compared the character to "that one Eastern European lady situation" from Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy.

The character referred to in the Maguire trilogy is Mageina Tovah's Ursula Ditkovich, who lived across the hall from Peter Parker in Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007). She was a kind girl who shared cake with Peter in the second movie and hung out a few times, and she is also the daughter of Peter's aggressive landlord, Elya Baskin's Mr. Ditkovich.

Sony Pictures

As for who this character in Brand New Day could be, some believe it's Gwen Stacy. Peter and Gwen have often been depicted as a couple, as they were in Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man movies and how they might be in the animated Spider-Verse saga.

As of writing, there have been no official indications that Gwen Stacy will be introduced in the MCU. This comes after Emma Stone played the character in Marc Webb's two The Amazing Spider-Man movies and Hailee Steinfeld voiced the role in all three animated Spider-Verse films.

Tom Holland's hero will return to action in a world unaware of his existence in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, facing off against a horde of new villains while dealing with a frightening physical change.

Gwen Stacy's Possible Role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel Comics

Looking at Richtman's tease for this new character, should she be Gwen Stacy, it could set up a natural first meeting between her and Peter Parker. It would also add another level of intrigue if she already has her powers or gains them during this movie, introducing a new Spider-personality to the mix after Spider-Man: No Way Home's inclusion of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

It could also throw an interesting romantic wrinkle into Peter's life, as he is still working hard to repair his relationship with Zendaya's MJ after the last movie. The first trailer teased his note that he wrote to her that reveals his identity, and while they will have plenty of interactions in this movie, their status moving forward remains a mystery.

This would also give Marvel Studios a chance to deliver its second new web-slinger after that title was exclusively held by Tom Holland's Peter Parker for the last decade. While the future for the greater Spider-hero group is unclear after this, having Gwen could be a way to open the floodgates for plenty of new stars in this universe.