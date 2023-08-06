Spider-Man: No Way Home Deleted Scene With Tobey & Andrew Revealed by New Art (Photos)

A new deleted scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home has been revealed that shows cut sequences with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

The historical third Spider-Man MCU film did what many thought impossible: bringing together three generations of webslingers on screen, in live-action. For many, it somehow topped anything Marvel Studios had ever done.

The introduction of both Garfield and Maguire invoked passionate vocal responses from fans in theaters akin to what the portals scene in Avengers: Endgame did.

A Deleted Entrance For Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire

The Spider-Man: No Way Home - The Art of the Movie book recently hit shelves worldwide, and its pages revealed a deleted scene with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.

The new illustrations show Doctor Strange behind one of his iconic portals, with Maguire and Garfield's Spider-Men in front.

Marvel

It seems that in an alternate timeline, Strange would have been the person bringing Peter's Variants into the picture.

Marvel

From the looks of it, Strange would have even been there for the whole sequence—there's no MJ or Ned in sight.

Marvel

Strange, Ned, or MJ—the three Spider-Men seem to always end up conversing on a rooftop.

Marvel

No matter what, both versions had the two wiser and more experienced Spider-Men consoling Peter Parker after the death of Aunt May.

Marvel

In the final version of No Way Home, Peter 2 and Peter 3 were instead summoned into this universe thanks to Ned and MJ as they tried to portal Tom Holland's Spidey to them.

Marvel

While Strange wasn't in the picture, the two Spider-Man Variants did meet Holland on a rooftop.

Marvel

But Why Would Strange Fetch Two Spider-Men?

It's hard to think of why Doctor Strange would have pulled two alternate Peter Parkers out of the Multiverse to help his friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Perhaps it was partially circumstance, with the sorcerer possibly running into the two in a similar fashion to how he saw Lizard earlier in the film.

The situation behind their arrival in the final film was well done. The whole ordeal being an accidental product of two people trying to find their grieving best friend fit perfectly. The circumstance even added in just the right sprinkle of laughter among the heavy sadness in the air.

So when might audiences see Peter 2 and 3 again?

Maguire recently called his time in the MCU "really beautiful" and said that the whole experience "reinvigorated [his] interest in performing."

Garfield himself teased that "the story never ends" for his Peter Parker, so he seems more than up for future appearances.

So, all in all, it sounds like the two actors are game for more. Perhaps Avengers: Secret Wars can deliver.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available to buy digitally.