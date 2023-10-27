New concept art revealed deleted scenes from Spider-Man: No Way Home that were set to feature Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man universes.

The 2021 Tom Holland-led Spidey threequel was one of the first tastes MCU fans got of the Multiverse, setting loose not only villains from other realities but a pair of past wall-crawling heroes as well.

While both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's web-slinging heroes returned to the big screen in the Marvel Studios blockbuster, they only ended up appearing in Holland's super-powered world, with no glimpse into how their realities were doing.

According to recently revealed info, even more characters from Maguire and Garfield's universes were set to appear in the movie, but it is assumed they too were set to come to Earth-199999 (or 616, depending on who is asked).

A Peak Into Tobey and Andrew's Spidey Universes

Some recently posted pieces of Spider-Man: No Way Home concept art offered glimpses into some deleted scenes set in Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's wall-crawling universes.

The images were put online by concept artist Phil Saunders, who revealed there was once a version of the Doctor Strange/Spidey chase through the Multiverse where Tom Holland's web-head and Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange battles "through scenes from the previous movies:"

"One early idea for Spidey and Dr. Strange's chase through the multiverse was to have them battle over the source of the spell (in this early version the Book of Vishanti) through scenes from the previous movies."

"We were given a couple of days to play with that idea," he continued, noting they took "screen caps from the movies and painting in Spidey and Doc:"

"We were given a couple of days to play with that idea, taking screen caps from the movies and painting in Spidey and Doc. I liked the idea of taking the familiar shots and shifting the gravity and POV so that the characters would be in a completely different orientation than the action."

This would have taken the pair of Avengers to familiar locales like the wrestling ring from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man and the Oscorp Tower from The Amazing Spider-Man.

The sequence would have even covered the tragic events seen at the end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 featuring Gwen Stacy's infamous clock tower death.

It remains unknown why this sequence was changed to see the pair of heroes duck in and out of an unknown reality/the mirror dimension, but it likely has to do with keeping Garfield and Maguire's inclusion in the movie a secret until their portal scene reveal later in the film.

Why Were Tobey and Andrew's Universes Removed from No Way Home?

As time goes on, fans learn more and more about the ambitious plans for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While the film audiences ultimately saw is regarded highly, there are so many omissions that could have made for a completely difference experience.

And this alternate chase sequence is a pretty big one!

This would have completely changed the way No Way Home operated.

Up until the point Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield ultimately ended up on-screen, it felt like a fever dream that the pair of wall-crawlers could ever don the suits again.

Including their universes in this chase would have perhaps spoiled the surprise for fans, hinting that the two legacy Spdeys were even a possibility for the super-powered epic.

While it would have been cool to have gotten to relive some of these iconic Spider-Man moments, it is probably for the best the Strange/Peter chase was kept in the Mirror Dimension as opposed to alternate Earths.

