'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Officially Namedrops Tobey Maguire's Hero In New Clip

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is officially honoring Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man. Marvel Studios has heavily teased Brand New Day's "Spider-Puberty" storyline, which will see Tom Holland's Peter Parker mutate, grow more powerful, and unlock new (but familiar) abilities like organic webbing. Of course, while Holland has used mechanical shooters in his whole career, the notion of organic webbing will be nothing new to him, as he saw Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man (nicknamed Peter 2) showcasing the same talents in 2021's No Way Home.

As part of the latest promo released by Marvel Studios for Brand New Day, Tom Holland's Spider-Man experimented with his new organic webbing and, in turn, namedropped Tobey Maguire's Peter 2 after their meeting in No Way Home. The reference seemingly came during Holland's first trial run of his new powers, saying, "Organic webs - Peter 2 had them, he was cool, you're cool."

Marvel Studios

No Way Home drew attention to Maguire's organic webbing as the three Peters worked in the lab to cure their Multiversal foes. It's safe to say the rest of the webbed heroes and company reacted with some blend of shock, disgust, and confusion in realizing that Peter 2 had no need for mechanical shooters.

While Marvel Studios has a very good reason for excluding Maguire and Andrew Garfield for Brand New Day, it's encouraging to see that the MCU's Spider-Man is still thinking about his Multiversal Variants as much as audiences.

Holland previously confirmed that Brand New Day will pay tribute to the legacy Spider-Men as Peter 1 is "trying to be his big brothers," such as by including details of Maguire and Garfield's suits on his own updated costume.

The official snippet from Brand New Day's newest promo, in which the MCU's Spider-Man quickly referenced his Multiversal brother, can be seen below:

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day is officially taking place four years after No Way Home's events and Peter Parker's short-lived encounter with his Variants. Still, his memories with Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man will be more relevant than ever in Brand New Day as Peter 1 gets to grips with these new, but familiar powers.

Fans have long wondered why Maguire's Spider-Man was the only one with organic webbing, and the answer may lie in Brand New Day's "Spider-Puberty" storyline, which is causing Peter 1's mutation. Perhaps Peter 2 simply received his powers at the tail-end of Spider-Puberty for some strange reason.

The Spider-Man blockbuster might not be the last time fans see organic webbing in action this year, as Maguire will reportedly be back this December in Avengers: Doomsday, although it seems Holland, sadly, won't be joining him.

That said, both Holland and Maguire have been widely rumored to return for next year's Avengers: Secret Wars with a "major" role (via Daniel Richtman). There is still no word on whether Andrew Garfield is coming along for the ride to reunite the No Way Home trio and resume the thunderous applause from audiences.

Only time will tell whether Peter 1's organic webbing comes into conversation if they cross paths again, or if Peter 2 has also taken notes from his "big brothers" by changing up his suit, as fans will see from Holland in Brand New Day.