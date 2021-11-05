Spider-Man: No Way Home: New Official Poster Teases Doc Ock vs. Iron Spider Fight

After more than a year filled with one breaking news story after another about Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are working feverishly to build the promotional tour for the sequel's December release. Even considering this outing is already being spoken of as the most ambitious solo superhero movie in history, there’s a chance that the threequel could exceed the incredible hype building for the conclusion to this trilogy.

One part of this story will follow up on the game-changing ending of Spider-Man: Far From Home as Peter Parker looks for a magical solution to his identity crisis with Doctor Stephen Strange. The other part will fully dive into the MCU’s Multiverse from the perspective of Peter, as powerful villains like Doc Ock, the Green Goblin, the Lizard and more find their way into Marvel Studios canon.

Fans went into a frenzy after No Way Home's first trailer, which shattered online view records and brought cheers all over the world with looks at Doc Ock, the Iron Spider suit, and so much more. This caused mass mayhem across the fanbase, which is currently on pins and needles waiting for not only the second trailer but also for the film's first official poster.

Thanks to a new leak on Reddit, the wait for one of those promotional pieces is now over.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Finally Has an Official Poster

Reddit user @BananaBreadGabe posted what appears to be an official poster for Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: No Way Home in the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit group. The poster was spotted by multiple people on public transport in Melbourne, Australia, and the one shared on Reddit appeared on the side of a local bus.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man is seen posing in his Iron Spider armor with an upside-down, multiverse-twisted New York City above him as he takes on the tentacles of Alfred Molina's Doctor Otto Octavius.

An enhanced rendering of the poster can be seen below:

The image of Spider-Man appears to be nearly identical to the hero's signature pose in the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, which was right after Peter Parker manifested the Iron Spider armor over his formal attire. The poster simply took this image and added the Iron Spider arms to the back as Doc Ock's tentacles make their move.

The Start of More Spider-Man Madness?

Marvel has yet to release the official poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home online, which has even led to fans bringing their best homemade attempts at posters that have been seen in movie theaters for weeks. Not only is this poster appearing on the side of an official city mode of transportation, it looks to be of a similar quality to the posters Marvel Studios usually brings to the public.

Although nothing new is teased in this poster, it places a new level of importance on the battle between Tom Holland's web-slinger and Alfred Molina's returning supervillain. Even with nearly a handful of other big-bads beside him, Molina's Doc Ock has taken the promotional tour by storm at every turn and appears to be playing a major role in Spidey's Multiversal journey.

With only about six weeks remaining until Spider-Man: No Way Home makes its grand debut in most areas, fans should be on the lookout for more material like this sooner rather than later. While it may still be a couple more weeks until the likely internet-breaking second trailer, fans continue to build an unprecedented level of excitement for Marvel Studios' final and biggest entry of 2021.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to swing into theaters on December 17, 2021.