Sonic 3's First Trailer Gets New Release Window (Report)

Fans waiting for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Sonic 3) could now have an idea about the release window for the movie's long-awaited first trailer.

Following Sonic the Hedgehog 2's April 2022 release, the wait for the third film in the franchise has been long as viewers wait to see where Ben Schwartz's Blue Devil and his family will go next.

Some of that cast was last seen in Idris Elba's Knuckles series on Paramount+ (not including James Marden's Tom Wachowski), teasing an epic story in the upcoming threequel.

An official Paramount social media page teased in May 2024 that Sonic 3's trailer would be released "very soon." However, that did not come to fruition at the time.

First Sonic 3 Trailer's Release Window Revealed

According to scooper Daniel RPK (via his Patreon account), the first official trailer for Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is being prepped for release sometime in August.

Reportedly, the movie's trailer and first official poster are "all set" but will not debut until later this month:

"Good news, the 'Sonic 3' trailer and a poster are all set. But it won't release this month but in August."

He followed up that update on X (formerly Twitter), teasing that the tagline for the upcoming threequel is, "This ends now:"

"Anyway, moving on to 'Sonic 3.' I hear the tagline for the film's marketing is 'This ends now!'"

When Will the First Sonic 3 Trailer Release?

Usually, when looking at the release windows for movie trailers, fans often glance at what movies are debuting in theaters to which the trailer could be attached. For Sonic 3, there are a couple of viable options to look at which land firmly in the middle of August.

Considering its nature as a video game franchise, the most obvious choice would be Borderlands, which is also based on a classic gaming story. That movie (featuring Cate Blanchett and an all-star cast) is due to debut on Friday, August 9, which would mean the Sonic 3 trailer could be released any day before that.

Should the trailer release take a little longer to arrive, Paramount could choose to attach it to a film like Alien: Romulus (and its wild popcorn buckets), which hits the big screen on Friday, August 16.

However, neither movie is from Paramount, which may make Sonic 3's official trailer date a little more difficult to place as no Paramount movies debut in theaters this month.

Should the trailer be kept behind the curtain until the end of August, it would come about 111 days before the full movie starts playing in theaters.

While that would seemingly be an appropriate timeframe compared to other major blockbusters, it's still unknown when fans will get their first look at this speedy sequel.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 dashes into theaters on December 20.

