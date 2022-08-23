She-Hulk Episode 1 Features Hidden Agent Carter Connection

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to explore the complexities of superhuman lawyering, with Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters at the forefront. Although marketing for the Disney+ series has primarily focused on its light-hearted tone and fourth-wall breaking, the intense battles in the courtroom have been the highlight of the show's promotion.

A glimpse of She-Hulk's courtroom scenes was featured at the tail-end of Episode 1, but the proceedings were cut short due to the arrival of Jameela Jamil's Titania. However, the show's trailers established that there would be more court action in its nine-episode run.

She-Hulk's main trailer revealed that Walters will be associated with the GLKH law firm, which has interesting ties to the larger Marvel universe.

She-Hulk Has A Sneaky Agent Carter Easter Egg

Dan Slott, a comic book writer known for his work on Marvel Comics like She-Hulk, Spider-Man, and Iron Man, pointed out a hidden Agent Carter Easter Egg in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's first episode.

In his tweet, Slott shared that it was not the first MCU appearance of the Goodman, Kurtzberg, and Holliway law firm that was referenced during the premiere.

During the opening moments She-Hulk's debut, the GLKH law firm was mentioned by Ginger Gonzaga's Nikki, with her telling Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters that there is a "reason" why she was handpicked to go against the firm:

“Jen, there is a reason why you were handpicked to go against GLK and H, okay?”

Slott noted that the law firm that Nikki mentioned was actually featured in ABC's Agent Carter series. During its second episode, Angie Martinelli introduced a certain Mary to Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter, saying that she's a legal secretary at the Goodman, Kurtzberg, and Holliway law firm.

The Marvel writer remarked that this law firm was based in New York City during the 1940s and Lieber hadn't been made a partner yet during that time. This explains why it was not called the GLKH law firm yet. Slott also speculated that Steve Coulter's Holden Holliway, who was featured in the trailer, could be the son or grandson of the original Holliway who established the firm.

She-Hulk's trailers also confirmed that GLKH is the law firm that Walters will eventually join as part of its superhuman law division.

Will the GLKH Law Firm Turn Heel Against She-Hulk?

She-Hulk's latest Easter egg further solidified its ties to the larger MCU. Although the reference was through a single line of dialogue, it still cements the fact that the show's creatives are smoothly hiding clever Easter eggs like this one.

The inclusion of the GLKH law firm actually mirrors She-Hulk's storyline from the comics. Holden Holliway's comic-book counterpart also recruited Jennifer Walters to his firm's superhuman law division to become a good role model for his granddaughter-turned-supervillain Southpaw.

It remains to be seen if the MCU series will follow the same trajectory. However, there's a chance that a twist involving the GLKH law firm could be revealed.

It's possible that Holliway's hiring of Walters is part of a much larger plan against superhumans. The GLKH law firm may end up pulling the strings from behind and that could end with putting She-Hulk and the rest of the superhero community in a bad light at the end of the series.

This plot point could tie with the impending arrival of the Thunderbolts, giving the government a reason to hire reformed villains instead to save the world from an unknown threat.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's second episode will premiere on Disney+ on Thursday, August 25.