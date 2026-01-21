Marvel Officially Unveils Scarlet Witch's Redesign (Photos)

Marvel has officially unveiled a new redesign for the Scarlet Witch as it kicks off the new year. Wanda Maximoff (aka the Scarlet Witch) has been a mainstay of the super-powered universe for over 60 years, and she has sported many looks over that time. Elizabeth Olsen's portrayal of the character has been one of those unique variants, only recently donning the iconic Scarlet Witch tiara before seemingly vanishing into the ether.

The character is making waves to start 2026 as Marvel debuted a brand-new superhero costume for Scarlet Witch as part of one of its final releases of last year. The new Sorcerer Supreme #1 comic from Steve Orlando showed off some brand-new digs for the Marvel hero.

Marvel Comics

The new comic sees the spell-slinging hero trading in her traditional scarlet singlet for a new souped-up take on the classic look that sports some magical elements along with a Doctor Strange-esque cape.

Marvel Comics

Designed by beloved Marvel Comics artist Russell Dauterman, the new costume features a few devilish details, with the character's signature crown being replaced by a bit of magic above her head. She also sports several sigils on her hands, as well as some magic holding an Eye of Agamotto-style necklace.

Marvel Comics

Dauterman celebrated the new redesign's first public appearance on his personal Instagram, writing in a lengthy post that "I redesigned Wanda for her new role" and would be behind several variant covers for the new comic series.

Marvel Comics

Sorcerer Supreme #1 writer Steve Orlando praised the new costume design in an interview with SFX Magazine, positing that the new look feels "fresh" and lauding the "elegance and replacement of metal jewelry with glowing effects:"

"His characters feel fresh, their looks speak to who they are and they're deeply modern...He's brought a lot of purple in and I love the power of the look, the confidence, elegance and replacement of metal jewelry with glowing effects...With Wanda, not everything is literal or physical, so it makes perfect sense that her new look is woven with more than material - it's woven with the stuff of magic itself!"

Marvel Comics

This new look is not the only levelled-up costume the character has in Orlando's comic run. She also wears a new mystic outfit in issue #1, inspired by historic fortune tellers, featuring a long, flowing skirt and a ruby red head wrap.

Marvel Comics

Her new comic book costume is not something she has had from the get-go in the latest superhero story.

Marvel Comics

Fans can see her earn the never-before-seen look as she acquires the Eyes of Agamotto and becomes the Sorcerer Supreme.

Marvel Comics

This outfit is a stark departure from the Scarlet Witch design fans know and love from the MCU. Olsen's take on the character was much more tangible with almost magical elements.

Marvel Studios

Sorcerer Supreme #1 was released in comic stores around the world on December 31, 2025. The new comic run follows Scarlet Witch as she reclaims the Cloak of Levitation and Eye of Agamotto, assuming the title of Sorcerer Supreme. In her new post, Wanda is ready to break every rule laid before her by the Vishanti despite centuries of magic-weilding tradition.

Will Scarlet Witch Get a Costume Upgrade in the MCU?

While fans are still buzzing over Scarlet Witch's redesign in Marvel Comics, that has not stopped some from wondering what Marvel has planned for the character on-screen going forward.

Wanda's new look is fantastic, combining the physical with the magical in a way that has never been seen before. However, fans still do not know if/when Olsen's take on the hero will ever get a similarly styled level-up on the silver screen.

As it stands, Olsen's Wanda remains 'dead' (or at least M.I.A.) after the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Whether or not she will ever return to the franchise has not yet been announced, but breadcrumbs are there.

If she does come back in the near future, it would not be all that surprising if she were to sport a brand-new look just like the character got as a part of the Sorcerer Supreme comic run. Right now, she is dead. So, if she were to get resurrected, why not give her her own Gandalf the White moment and have her return with a souped-up look?

For now, though, fans will have to do with this new comic costume for these Scarlet Witch fix, as Marvel Studios gets its Wanda-centric ducks in a row over the nex couple of months (or maybe even years).