The upcoming Ronald Reagan movie (officially titled Reagan) is quickly garnering strong reactions and reviews from those who have seen it early.

Directed by Sean McNamara, Reagan follows Dennis Quaid's take on the United States' 40th President from his early life through his time spent in the White House from 1981 to 1989.

The story is based on a book written by Paul Kengor titled The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism, detailing President Reagan's reign as the country's leader from a political and personal perspective.

The film is set to be released theatrically on Friday, August 30.

First Reviews to Reagan Movie

Reagan

Ahead of Reagan's debut in theaters, general audience members and government officials who saw the film early shared their first reactions and reviews on X (formerly Twitter).

Van Hipp, the Chairman of American Defense International and former U.S. Army Deputy Assistant Secretary, thoroughly enjoyed the film, calling it a "powerful movie" showing how "God can use one man to make a difference:"

"Jane & I had a blast at the World Premiere of the movie, 'REAGAN!' This is a powerful movie that shows how God can use one man to make a difference in the World. Take the whole family and your children can see how great America can be."

Reagan Legacy Foundation President Michael Reagan, who is President Reagan's son, praised the film's producers and team for the work they did on his father's story:

"Don’t be afraid to go see 'REAGAN' the writers & producers nailed it and so did the Actors & my family who saw it Aug 20 100% support the Movie..Pass the word"

Joseph Joyce of Angelus News admitted in his review that most presidential biopics are not the most needed in the movie space as a whole. He even joked that the film covers "the whole of the president’s 93-year-long life" while showing "no respect for the viewer’s bladder."

He also described the way the film ended by calling it "as open a declaration of love one can manage without shouting" while noting how it's "structured like the biography of a saint."

Kathy Petsas urged fans not to miss the movie, sharing how much she enjoyed the "honest portrayal" of the first President she cast a vote for:

"Don’t miss the 'Reagan' Movie... Loved this honest portrayal of the first President and First Lady I ever voted for."

X user @Ranchmemaw called Reagan "a beautiful movie," heaping heavy praise upon Dennis Quaid for his performance as the former President:

"Seeing it for the second time...⁩ It’s a beautiful movie! Dennis Quaid IS Reagan!"

Young America's Foundation COO Jess Jensen spoke highly of the Ronald Reagan biopic, specifically highlighting the scenes highlighting Reagan Ranch:

"What a memorable night for @yaf and our @TheReaganRanch team attending the worldwide premiere of 'Reagan' Movie in Hollywood. What an amazing film and tribute to President Reagan. The Reagan Ranch scenes are spectacular. Go see it!"

What to Take From Positive Reagan Reviews

Reagan is in a truly unique position as a Presidential biopic coming out in the midst of an election year. Its release date comes only two months before the election for the United States' top leadership position, putting it directly in the heart of a likely heated time for the country socially.

It is also facing light competition at the box office, as no other huge movies are being released over that same weekend. Additionally, heavy hitters like Deadpool & Wolverine, Twisters, and Alien: Romulus are well into their own runs as their box office potential begins to level out.

This film should be a solid option for those looking to brush up on American history, even through a fictionalized take on Reagan's life and legacy. Considering his story largely took place as the President in the last 40 years, there is also plenty of source material to ensure accuracy from a historical perspective.

How the movie is received by the general public is still a mystery, although it should have a chance to gain a solid following as the election is brought more into the spotlight.

Reagan is set to arrive in theaters on Friday, August 30.

Read more about other movies below:

Here's When Alien Romulus' Streaming Release Is Expected to Happen

Avatar 3 Star Reacts to 'Extraordinary' First Footage

Blink Twice Movie: Plot Summary Spoilers & Ending Explained