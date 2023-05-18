Peacemaker Season 2 Gets Hopeful Update From John Cena Amid DC Reboot

Actor John Cena offered fans a hopeful update regarding Peacemaker Season 2.

With the upcoming DCU reboot, the future of Peacemaker quickly became a point of worry for fans. While the series had already been picked up for a second season, it wasn't anywhere on the first slate of projects announced back in January.

Sadly, it's going to be quite some time before Peacemaker's second season arrives in the DCU. James Gunn himself previously confirmed that fans shouldn't expect it until "after [Superman: Legacy]."

Will Peacemaker Season 2 Happen at DC Studios?

DC

While speaking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Peacemaker star John Cena commented on the future of his series in the DCU.

When asked if fans were still going to be getting a season two, Cena noted that he "hope[s] so," and he "love[s] James Gunn as a human being and Peter Safran as well:"

"I hope so, what I will say is I'm very excited about the new leadership at DC because I love James Gunn as a human being and Peter Safran as well. I have the utmost respect for them as professionals, I've never seen people so prepared and who take it so serious and have so much passion for it and aren't afraid to be themselves."

The star added that "whether the future of DC involves Peacemaker or not," he's "excited" for whatever is to come:

"What you will see from DC in the future is the heart of James Gunn, he is not going to leave anything on the table he will not make a vanilla movie that says movie on the end of it and then serve it to you. He will take chances, he will be brash, he'll do things his way, but you will get authentically his creative mind which I think is brilliant. So whether the future of DC involves 'Peacemaker' or not, as a fan and as a friend of James, I'm excited for the future of DC."

When Will 'Peacemaker' Continue?

Sadly, while Peacemaker isn't forgotten, it's obvious from Cena's words that DC Studios doesn't know a clear window for when Season 2 will become a reality.

Given that the hit HBO Max show is James Gunn's baby, fans should expect a continuation to materialize at some point.

Peacemaker might be a long way out, but its spiritual sequel, Waller, is expected to drop before 2025's Superman: Legacy. However, it's not known if John Cena's character will appear at all in Waller.

At the very least, Viola Davis will return as the titular anti-hero alongside Steve Agee's John Economos. With those two being a part of the story, it wouldn't be surprising if even more Peacemaker characters, such as Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt, are set to join them.

Peacemaker is now streaming on HBO Max.