Watch: Nick Fury & Maria Hill Reunite for First Time Since Endgame In New MCU Clip

Nick Fury and Maria Hill found themselves face-to-face with one another in the MCU for the first time since 2019's Avengers: Endgame in a newly-released clip.

As two of SHIELD's most decorated and dangerous agents since Phase 1's early days, Fury and Hill still make up one of the MCU's most deadly duos with Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders boasting half a dozen credits working together.

Neither of them had any credits during the MCU's Phase 4 slate with the Multiverse being explored for the first time, although the two aren't far away from changing that status.

Secret Invasion Clip Reunites Nick Fury & Maria Hill

Marvel Studios' next Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, will reunite the real Nick Fury and Maria Hill for the first time since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which comes through in the second officially released clip from the series.

The two are seen sitting across from one another at an undisclosed bar in a scene that was teased in the first trailer for the series, with Hill concerned that Fury isn't on his game following their return from The Blip.

Marvel Studios

Fury and Hill were together when they disappeared in the infamous post-credits scene from 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, with both of them turning to dust after Thanos snapped his fingers with the Infinity Gauntlet.

Marvel Studios

Upon returning to life, the two reunited one real-time year later at Tony Stark's funeral in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, standing at the back of the crowd in the biggest single shot in MCU history.

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Far From Home had fans believing that Fury and Hill were together helping Peter Parker until the film's post-credits scene, where it was revealed that shapeshifting Skrulls Talos and his wife were impersonating the spies all along while Fury was in space.

Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures

The full clip from Secret Invasion can be seen below:

What Are Nick Fury & Maria Hill In For in Secret Invasion?

With Secret Invasion tying directly to Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders' last MCU appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Fury and Hill will have a few long years of time to catch up on.

And considering the creepy thriller vibes given off by Secret Invasion's first clip that was released online, this duo will have to put aside their palpable differences not too long after reuniting.

Fury and Hill will be two of the most important characters to watch out for in this new Disney+ series, with the former SHIELD agents looking to uncover just how deeply the Skrulls are embedded into Earth's political landscape.

When also taking some of the hostility felt towards Earth's Mightiest Heroes into account, it won't b easy for the pair to keep their planet safe from these new villains.

Secret Invasion will begin streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 21.