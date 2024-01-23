Moon Knight Season 2: Will More Episodes Ever Release?

Nearly two years have passed since Moon Knight first premiered on Disney+ and Oscar Isaac's Steven Grant was introduced into the MCU, with so many fans wondering if a Season 2 of the show will ever be released.

Moon Knight featured lead actor Oscar Isaac in a role that forced him to play many different characters who all shared the same physical body due to his suffering from dissociative identity disorder.

Isaac's character also realized that he was the avatar of an Egyptian moon god named Khonshu, who was also the source of his powers as Moon Knight.

Is Marvel Studios Planning a Moon Knight Season 2?

Marvel Studios

Despite the series performing well on Disney+ and fans generally enjoying it, Moon Knight has not been renewed for a Season 2 by Marvel Studios.

Rumors have circulated since the release of Season 1 that Season 2 is in development, but until Marvel Studios makes an official announcement, fans should assume that the show was only planned as a limited series.

Series lead Oscar Isaac was asked about the possibility of Season 2 being released back in 2022, and while he was not able to say that it was definitely coming, the actor seemed hopeful that the show could return in some fashion.

Isaac specifically stated "there [were] some specific conversations" regarding Moon Knight Season 2 that proved to be "pleasant," but that "[he didn't] know" what would come of them:

“There have been some specific conversations. They were pleasant. The spilling of the details it that there’s no details. We don’t know [if there will be a second season], but we’re talking about it.”

The reasoning behind Season 2 not being confirmed as of this point could simply be that it's just not the right time to continue the character's story. Isaac himself admitted in the same interview that deciding to move forward with Season 2 all boils down to whether "there [is] a story worth telling:"

“Truthfully, it’s about the story. Is there a story worth telling? Is it interesting? Will I feel embarrassed about it when it comes out? So it’s just about, is there something worth pouring everything you have into. And with 'Moon Knight,' that was very much about that. It’s creating a structure so that every morning when the alarm went off, I couldn’t wait to get to the set because I wanted to try something different.”

Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab was also asked about a potential Season 2 of the show in October 2023 where he revealed that the show's success had no say in what happens in the future due to Marvel Studios' overarching plan for the entire MCU:

“Marvel’s way is not the usual way where if the project succeeds, I say let’s renew it for a second season. It’s their plan, successful or not, they have a plan.”

In July 2023, Disney CEO Bob Iger partly blamed Marvel Studios' recent box office disappointments on the studio's increased output of Disney+ series, claiming that this "diluted [the] focus and attention" on MCU projects across the board. Such comments suggest that Marvel Studios will be dialing down how many Disney+ series it develops and releases per year, putting into question whether the studio has enough bandwidth to develop a hypothetical second season of Moon Knight.

While it is unclear whether the Moon Knight series will return, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed in a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the character would at least be showing up again at some point down the line in a theatrical release.

What Could Happen in Moon Knight Season 2?

The final episode of Season 1 of Moon Knight revealed that Steven Grant and Marc Spector have yet another personality that is far more dangerous and unhinged - Jake Lockley.

If Season 2 were to be greenlit, the character study and further exploration of the Jake Lockley personality would be a potential plot point, especially because Jake is now Khonshu's new avatar and was the one to kill Ethan Hawke's Arthur Harrow.

This could mean that a lot of Season 2 may focus on Jake and the work he will do for Khonshu. The Season 1 finale could also hint that while the Jake character is present, he could pose a problem for any of his allies.

Season 1 of Moon Knight also introduced a brand new superhero in the fold - May Calamawy's Layla El-Faouly (whose superhero name is Scarlet Scarab).

Layla played a big role in Season 1, but the character eventually became the avatar for the Egyptian god Tawaret.

Seeing as how Marc and Layla were so close, it is safe to assume that Layla would return in Season 2 (and perhaps a future movie) as well.

As the MCU is well-known for, Moon Knight Season 2 could very well include some sort of crossover between Moon Knight and another character within the franchise.

While there are many different possibilities as to who could be included in the potential second season, Werewolf by Night would be the most likely candidate.

It is important to remember that the Season 1 finale of Moon Knight was released on May 4, 2022, and the Werewolf by Night Marvel Halloween Special was released just a few months later on October 7, 2022.

Marvel Studios is starting to dive into the supernatural side of the Marvel umbrella, and if that wasn't enough of a reason to include a crossover between Moon Knight and Werewolf by Night, Moon Knight's first comic book appearance came in the #32 issue of Werewolf by Night in August 1975.

The two characters were both members of the Midnight Suns at different points throughout the comics (as was Scarlet Scarab).

If Season 2 of Moon Knight were to include Werewolf, the story and relationship between the future monster hunters could lay the groundwork for a Disney+ series or feature film centered around the Midnight Suns.

Season 1 of Moon Knight is available to stream on Disney+.