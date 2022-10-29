MCU: Hulk’s Son Looks Weird for a Good Reason

Thanks to the final episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the Hulk's MCU legacy has grown with the introduction of his son, Skaar, from Marvel Comics. Episode 9's final moments revealed the young green hero to the world once Bruce returned from his hiatus on Sakaar, although one aspect of his appearance has fans in a frenzy - the haircut.

As is the case with every character that makes their way to the MCU, fans were expecting Skaar to come in looking a certain way after reports pointed to him being a part of She-Hulk in some form. But now, one of the biggest topics of conversation is the unusual haircut that Skaar sported when he came out from behind his father's back at the party Jen and her family threw.

Following his introduction in Episode 9, fans already looked to how he could play into future Hulk-related stories that might join the fray during the Multiverse Saga. And while those opinions include commentary on the strange new look for Skaar, it may not be as wild of a decision as many fans are imagining it to be.

Why Does Skaar Have His MCU Haircut?

Marvel Studios

Twitter user @MaximilanMarvel shared an extended thread about why Skaar's haircut in the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law may not be a big deal. In fact, it could potentially lead to threads that tie back to the Sakaar storyline from the Planet Hulk comic run:

"I've seen some negative reactions to Skaar's hairstyle in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale, but I think it's strong evidence that Skaar's MCU incarnation will be deeply rooted in the some of the Sakaaran lore from the Planet Hulk comic source material!"

Marvel Comics

The Twitter user noted how Skaar's shaved head is "reminiscent (of) haircuts often worn by monks." In the comics, Skaar's mother is known as Caiera, who is "a Shadow Person of Sakaar" - a spiritual group of people dominated by a priesthood that sports this kind of hairstyle:

Marvel Comics

In Skaar's own solo run, he actually goes on a pilgrimage to claim his own mother's birthright, the "Old Power," leading him to "a Shadow prophet named Ol-Sahm." This could be the reason for his monk-style haircut with him being on a similar quest.

Marvel Comics

What's Next for Skaar In the MCU?

As is the case with numerous comic book characters, Skaar has had a number of different looks over the years, although many of them have featured longer dark hair that covers his entire head. However, this theory offers something plausible about why the Hulk's son is sporting this kind of hairstyle, even offering some potential teases for his MCU future.

If and when the MCU tackles its rumored World War Hulk movie, Skaar will almost certainly be fleshed out more fully after only appearing for a few seconds in She-Hulk with no dialogue at all. This would also likely introduce the Shadow People into the MCU for the first time, expanding the franchise and adding yet another cosmic race of beings to the vast reaches of outer space.

Skaar's Superpowers In the Marvel Universe

The Shadow People have lived on numerous planets across the universe through their time in Marvel Comics, building their power and strength even though it ended up threatening most of the known universe. This came when the group developed something known as the Old Power, a force that increases the Shadow People's abilities to near-superhuman levels

Skaar could be on his own quest for that same power by the time he comes back in the MCU - a quest that may have even started during his early days on Sakaar while the Hulk was the Grandmaster's Champion. His developmental evolution is clearly different due to his status as the Hulk's son, which could lend to his quest for this power starting even before Thor crash-lands on Sakaar in Thor: Ragnarok.

This power gives the wielder incredible abilities, granting Skaar mastery over lava and stone through channeling tectonic energy on Sakaar throughout his time in possession of it in the comics.

The Old Power also has some notable connections to the Fantastic Four villain Galactus, being related to the Power Cosmic, which might lend towards the World War Hulk movie tying together with the MCU's upcoming Fantastic Four movie in 2025. As this all leads towards the end of the Multiverse Saga, it will be yet another way to tie this many heroes together before throwing them into their biggest battle yet against Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

But even though this theory sounds great and makes plenty of sense, there could also be a much simpler and funnier reason that Skaar looks the way he does...

Stan Lee's Barber Skills at Work

Marvel Studios

Fans will remember that Thor: Ragnarok featured the late, great Stan Lee in one of his classic Marvel cameos, playing a Sakaaran hairdresser that worked his "magic" on Thor's hair before his battle with the Hulk. This left the God of Thunder without his iconic long blonde hair for the rest of that movie and all of Avengers: Infinity War, and there's a real chance that Lee's character could have done the same thing to Skaar with his own distant connections to the Grandmaster.

If the MCU wanted to take a funnier route with Skaar's bad haircut, the franchise could easily pull the card where somebody says "some crazy old man cut it off," the same way it did with Thor after Lee's Watcher Informant did what he did.. There's even a chance that this could still be mentioned even if the story dives into Skaar's eventual mission for the Old Power for a humorous moment.

No matter how these details work themselves, Skaar's journey in the MCU will be an intriguing one to follow beyond learning about how he gets his unique hairdo. And with She-Hulk and the Hulk both in line for potential appearances in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, this largely unexplored story in the MCU will finally get the depth that fans have wanted to see in the near future.

All nine episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now available to stream on Disney+.