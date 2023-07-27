Marvel's 5 Best MCU Reveals from Comic-Con 2023, Ranked

Marvel Studios might have disappointed fans by not holding a big panel at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023, but the company still had some interesting stuff to say.

This year was a strange one for SDCC. Not only did Marvel Studios skip out on the convention, but so did most big studios.

Thankfully, there was still plenty of fun to be had at the event—despite not having many big panels to get hyped about.

Here's a list of the best that Marvel themselves offered up.

The Top Five Best MCU Reveals at SDCC

5.) Collectible MCU Pins

Marvel Studios revealed a handful of pins that San Diego Comic-Con attendees would be able to pick up during the show.

This included new emoji-styled pins of Iron Man Mark I and Tony Stark from Iron Man, Lil' Steve Rogers from Captain America: The First Avenger, Baby Groot and Yondu from Guardians of the Galaxy, Loki from Thor: Ragnarok, Steve Rogers from Avengers: Infinity War, Black Widow, Bro Thor, and Captain America from Avengers: Endgame, Classic Loki from Loki, Ted (aka Man-Thing) from Werewolf by Night, and MODOK from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Marvel

To top it all off, they even made a special vinyl figure of KEVIN from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Marvel

4.) The Marvels SDCC Poster

A new poster, illustrated by Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park, was revealed and given out at the convention for the upcoming film, The Marvels.

The illustration sees the titular trio in their brand-new costumes, ready to take on the universe.

Marvel

3.) Previewing The Marvels

Marvel Studios brought the new costumes for The Marvels to its booth on the show floor at SDCC 2023, which allowed attendees to see all the new outfits up close and personal.

Per usual, they're all amazingly designed. Kamala's suit feels very distinct from her original outfit (which she hopefully still has), and Monica Rambeau's costume immediately grabs one's attention.

The outfit that sticks out the most is Carol Danvers' suit, which is actually her second new look in The Marvels. But why does she get those special duds?

When talking about the upcoming sequel, Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park teased that he couldn't spoil why Carol's new look is in the film, but that fans will need to watch the movie to find out.

Marvel

2.) A Glimpse into Loki Season 2

Along with The Marvels costumes, Marvel Studios also brought some new looks from Loki Season 2.

This included a crazy (space?) suit that Owen Wilson's Mobius will wear, a new TVA uniform, a fly new look for Tom Hiddleston's titular hero, and Sylvie's Season 2 look.

Marvel

For those who dig the new Loki looks, Hot Topic just revealed a line of clothing inspired by them.

Marvel

Marvel held a panel titled 'Designing the X-Men', where they showed off the first finished footage from the highly anticipated X-Men '97.

The teaser showcased the team interrogating Dr. Trask, Cyclops in action, a pregnant Jean Grey, new team members Archangel & Bishop, and more.

To make things even better, Marvel officially confirmed that Season 2 is still in development at the studio.

Marvel

Will Marvel Studios Attend Comic-Con Next Year?

Hopefully, Marvel Studios’ time off from the convention scene is just a one-time affair, and they’ll be back to blow fans away next summer.

The world is dying to know what the new slate is going to look like for the MCU after recent delays and those that are seemingly yet to happen. The company set a high bar last year with its presentation, and many would be sad not to be able to look forward to something on that scale again anytime soon.

By this time next summer hits, Marvel Studios should have plenty to show —especially if their slate is delayed further. Audiences can look forward to footage from Deadpool 3, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, Blade, Fantastic Four, and more.

Marvel is setting itself up for a showcase unlike any other. They’ll even have D23 next year as well.

Perhaps this extra year will give them time to finalize and tease their mutant plans.