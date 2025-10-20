Marvel Studios Releases Historic Poster Showing Thanos' Phase 6 Return

A historic Thanos-featured Phase 6 project was recently released from Marvel Studios on Disney+, and alongside it was a first-ever three-part official poster. Marvel Studios has been a force on Disney+ since WandaVision first premiered on the platform in 2021. However, the brand has particularly dominated in 2025, bringing fans all-new stories in unique ways.

To commemorate the release of Marvel Zombies as the second Phase 6 series, Marvel Studios released a three-part poster that highlighted a lot of the show's zombified heroes and villains, including Thanos, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Hawkeye, Abomination, Wasp, and Hank Pym's Ant-Man. Instead of a traditional poster where the aspect ratio makes it appear taller than wider, this particular poster is just the opposite, but it was created that way for a very specific reason.

Instead of the official image (which was shared via X by Marvel Studios) only being one poster, it has also been broken apart into three separate posters. So, it can act as one giant poster, or as three separate ones, without the image being changed at all.

For example, the left third of the big poster showcases Thanos (whose massive cliffhanger was finally resolved) most prominently, with his Infinity Gauntlet being the main centerpiece on the bottom half of the poster. Behind him are other zombies and notable characters like Abomination.

The middle third has Wanda Maximoff standing pretty far away, but it is still clear that she is the "main" character in that part of the poster. Okoye, Captain America, and Hawkeye can also be seen. However, it is worth noting that Abomination's left arm is visible on the left side of the screen, showcasing how the poster is only one part of a larger image.

Then, the right third of the overall poster focuses mostly on Captain Marvel and Hank Pym. Like with the other posters, they are still visible in the larger poster, but are more prominent when the poster is broken down into three parts. Thor and Stormbreaker also make a notable appearance in that particular one.

While the giant poster and the three separate parts don't feature every major character in Marvel Zombies, they do showcase a lot of the main zombie heroes and villains.

All four episodes of Marvel Zombies are now streaming on Disney+.

Where is the Marvel Zombies Hero Poster?

The three-part Marvel Zombies poster highlights a lot of the zombie characters in the series, but many fans will notice that Marvel Studios has not released a major poster where many of the humans are featured. This is largely due to the zombies being such a focus of the show and so unique to Marvel Studios. In other words, it wouldn't be as big a deal for the heroes to be on a poster, because seeing heroes in their human form is normal for MCU posters and projects.

Other posters that have been released for Marvel Zombies have also been zombie-focused, so it seems like that is a trend that Marvel Studios tried to follow throughout the marketing campaign.

It is also worth noting that, by the end of Marvel Zombies, there aren't that many heroes still alive. Around two dozen main characters die within the show. Still, the ending left the door open for a second season to be developed, and, since the show has been performing extremely well for Marvel Studios, a second season seems likely.

If a Season 2 is announced sometime in the future, it is possible that a poster will be released that focuses on the surviving heroes.