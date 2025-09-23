Marvel Studios Just Released Its Best R-Rated Poster

Marvel Studios unveiled what might be its most striking R-rated poster to date, setting the tone for its latest animated step in the MCU with Marvel Zombies. The new series, arriving on Disney+ on September 24, 2025, pushes the franchise further into mature storytelling. Marvel's expansion beyond its traditional PG-13 comfort zone is only growing, and this new poster is a result of that.

Fans have noted the upgraded visuals in Marvel Zombies' marketing thus far, with many praising the animation as a clear step up from What If...?. The aesthetic of Zombies is catching the eye of many, including a brand-new poster that sets itself apart. Some already hail this newly released poster as Marvel's strongest R-rated artwork. Marvel Zombies is the latest entry in Marvel Studios' growing lineup of R-rated projects, joining ones like Echo, Daredevil: Born Again, and Deadpool & Wolverine (which set mature records at the box office).

Marvel Zombies will bring fans a gritty four-episode miniseries rated TV-MA. The show spins out of What If...? Season 1’s "What If… Zombies?!," diving deeper into an alternate reality. A new trailer confirmed appearances from dozens of MCU characters, including Shang-Chi, Yelena Belova, Spider-Man, Blade, Scarlet Witch, among many others.

Top 5 Best R-Rated MCU Posters

Marvel Zombies (Wanda)

Marvel Animation

The new Marvel Zombies poster is definitely Marvel Studios' best R-rated artwork yet, thanks to its spooky take on classic MCU characters.

Dominated by deep, blood-red tones, the image immediately sets the mood for anyone who passes a glance. The poster's centerpiece, a grotesque zombie head with a chunk missing, draws the eye directly to Scarlet Witch, who floats within the hollowed-out head space. Zooming in, her ragged hair, glowing eyes, and tattered dress emphasize this Queen of the Dead version.

To the bottom right of her are zombified versions of Okoye and Captain America, reinforcing the scale of the threat and hinting at the gruesome battles to come.

By balancing horror-inspired imagery with Marvel's signature character focus, this poster teases Scarlet Witch's epic villain arc and elevates itself above previous R-rated MCU marketing.

Deadpool & Wolverine (Thailand)

Marvel Studios

The Deadpool & Wolverine Thailand poster was a standout piece of international marketing, blending humor, style, and sheer spectacle in a way that perfectly captured the record-breaking film.

Designed in a Muay Thai-inspired style, the artwork depicts Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool (set to return in Avengers: Doomsday) and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine stripped down to the bare essentials, both shirtless, scarred, and ready for combat in a fiery ring.

Deadpool's modified costume even hints at Iron Fist, while Wolverine's claws are ready for battle, creating a raw, animated look that feels both playful and intense.

Echo (American Sign Language)

Marvel Studios

One of the most powerful pieces of marketing ahead of Echo’s release was Marvel Studios' ASL poster, which spelled out the title "Echo" entirely through sign language.

This simple yet striking design honored Maya Lopez's identity as a deaf superhero while also spotlighting authentic representation in a way that felt both creative and respectful.

Fans praised the poster for breaking away from Marvel's typical floating heads style and delivering something elegant that tied directly into the character's story.

Cinematographer Kira Kelly told The Direct that one of the biggest challenges in filming the series was redefining what a "close-up" meant when shooting ASL.

Deadpool & Wolverine (Beauty and the Beast)

Marvel Studios

About a month before Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters, Reynolds released a playful, Beauty and the Beast-inspired poster, having fun with the fact that this was the first Deadpool film released by Disney.

Titled "Un amor de cinema" ("A love of cinema"), the artwork shows Deadpool and Wolverine dancing amid floating bullet shells and glittering charms, blending romantic parody with the franchise's signature humor. This level of viral marketing is part of the reason that Deadpool & Wolverine reached $1.3 billion at the global box office.

Daredevil: Born Again (Matt Murdock/Daredevil)

Marvel Television

This Daredevil: Born Again poster, Marvel's first TV-MA Disney+ release of 2025, uses a striking red, white, and black palette with artful paneling to blend Matt Murdock's face with Daredevil's, symbolizing the duality of the man and the hero.

This design perfectly reflects Season 1's story, highlighting Matt's struggle to reclaim the mask after Foggy's death while emphasizing that both Matt and the Devil of Hell's Kitchen are essential in the fight for justice.

Following that crazy finale, Season 2 will break an 11-year MCU trend by picking up immediately after Season 1, continuing Matt's fight against Kingpin in a New York under martial law.