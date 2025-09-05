Marvel Studios' Phase 6 Just Confirmed Its 8 Main Female Villains

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's roster of villains will expand in Phase 6, adding eight female antagonists, including Jocasta, Ma Gnucci, and zombie versions of iconic Infinity Saga heroes. As the Multiverse Saga enters its final phase, the movies and TV shows included in Phase 6 mainly focus on game-changing cosmic stakes, universe-altering conflicts that would decide the fate of the Multiverse, and legacy-defining stories set in the street-level realm.

While Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is expected to be at the center of the Multiversal conflict, several female villains will look to wreak havoc in Phase 6, challenging the heroes across different universes (not just Earth-616).

The MCU Highlights 8 Female Villains in Phase 6

Ma Gnucci

Marvel Comics

The Punisher Special Presentation on Disney+ is confirmed to include Ma Gnucci as one of its villains, who will wreak havoc against Frank Castle amid his on-the-run status from Mayor Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force in New York.

In Marvel Comics, Ma Gnucci became wheelchair-bound after the Punisher threw her into a local Polar Bear pit at the New York Zoo, where she was nearly eaten alive.

This isn't the first time that Castle will go up against the Gnucci Crime family; The Punisher Episode 1 on Netflix revealed that he killed most of its members. It's reasonable to assume that Ma Gnucci is out for revenge, and Kingpin could've even hired her to do his dirty work.

Ma Gnucci's inclusion in The Punisher Special Presentation is already historic as it marks the first time that Frank Castle will face a female villain in the MCU.

Jocasta

Marvel Comics

Marvel Studios' Vision Quest series is set to introduce Jocasta, Ultron's bride from the comics. T'Nia Miller will reportedly portray the character, marking the first time a Black female antagonist has come to the MCU.

Not much is known about Jocasta's role in Vision Quest, but the sentient artificial intelligence is expected to butt heads (and minds) with the titular android.

Vision could potentially deal with Jocasta's vengeful nature, and Ultron may control her first before turning to the good side (in the comics, she betrayed Ultron and helped the Avengers defeat the rogue AI).

Zombie Wanda

Marvel Animation

While Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff already portrayed a villainous Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel Zombies will once again push the character's antagonistic nature front and center but with an added zombie twist.

In What If...?'s Marvel Zombies episode, a glimpse of how powerful and dangerous Zombie Wanda is was revealed, showing that she can control an army of zombified heroes and villains.

Although she is still a zombie, Wanda retains her core powers of energy manipulation and telekinesis, making it difficult for the remaining normal Avengers to map out a plan to defeat her.

Zombie Okoye

Marvel Animation

Another zombified female villain in Marvel Zombies is Zombie Okoye. While she was initially part of the survivors in the What If...? Marvel Zombies episode (read more about that What If...? MCU group here), Okoye was eventually bitten and transformed into a flesh-eating monster, much to the dismay of her former allies.

By retaining her sense of leadership and combat skills, Zombie Okoye has nothing to lose in Marvel Zombies, and the fact that Zombie Wanda is controlling her makes her even more dangerous.

Mystique

Disney+

Avengers: Doomsday has a stacked roster of heroes and villains from across the Multiverse, and one unexpected inclusion is Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from Fox's X-Men movies. As a mutant who has the ability to shapeshift into anyone, the storytelling possibilities are endless for Mystique in Doomsday.

It remains to be seen how Mystique fits in the Doomsday narrative, but there's a good chance she will eventually join the X-Men in protecting their Earth from Doom and, potentially, Earth-616's heroes.

Mystique's inclusion in Avengers: Doomsday is already historic in its own right, considering she is reprising her role for the first time since X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006.

Namora

Marvel Studios

Namora (Mabel Cadena) made an impactful debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as one of Namor's loyal enforcers. The sequel hinted that she might be more villainous than Namor himself, considering that there are clues that she has her own agenda for herself and Talokan.

With Namor rumored to join the Avengers in their venture to another universe in Avengers: Doomsday, the door is wide open for Namora to enact her evil schemes.

Vanessa Fisk

Marvel Television

Vanessa Fisk served as the ultimate puppet master in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, and her sinister shenanigans are expected to continue in the show's sophomore run in 2026. Season 1 confirmed that Vanessa was the one who orchestrated the murder of Foggy Nelson, and this evil scheme cemented her as one of the true street-level big bads in the MCU.

In Season 2, Vanessa is set to continue working with her husband, Mayor Fisk, to control New York from behind the scenes. With a brutal task force and a loyal husband by her side (whom she can control at times), Vanessa is poised to be a much more dangerous foe for Matt Murdock and his army.

Unnamed Reported Villain From Brand New Day

Marvel Comics

In March 2025, insider Daniel Richtman claimed that Spider-Man: Brand New Day was casting for a female villain opposite Tom Holland's web-slinging hero, with the description noting that the actress should be "powerful and imposing."

There is no word on who this female villain is, considering that filming is still underway for Brand New Day. With a long list of villains already slated to appear in Spider-Man 4, such as Scorpion, it is still hard to pinpoint the identity of the imposing female villain Spider-Man will encounter in the movie.

Some theorized that the villain could be a female version of Mr. Negative or Doctor Octopus (as inspired by the animated Spider-Verse movies). Meanwhile, others pointed out that a super soldier like Spider-Queen/Adriana Soria could be in the mix.