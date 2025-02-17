Marvel Studios Almost Brought Back Jessica Jones In This 2025 Show

Jessica Jones has not appeared since her Netflix series ended in 2018, but she almost returned for the first time under Marvel Studios this year.

Around the release of Echo, Marvel Studios canonized 11 Netflix seasons into the MCU, including all three seasons of Jessica Jones, starring Krysten Ritter.

Jessica Jones' Scrapped Role in Spider-Man's Disney+ Show

Marvel

During a recent interview with ComicBook, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man showrunner Jeff Trammell revealed Jessica Jones almost made her Marvel Studios debut in the 2025 Disney+ series.

Tramell confirmed Jones was "almost going to be" Peter Parker's classmate in the series, seemingly in place of Runaways member Nico Minoru. While Jones is usually depicted as an adult hero, especially in her mature Netflix series, conversations were had about "de-aging" her for Disney+:

"In terms of who Peter’s classmate was almost going to be, we had a lot of conversation about, de-aging, Jessica Jones and using her in that spot."

It is unclear whether Krysten Ritter would have reprised her role for the de-aged Jessica Jones in the animated series. Seeing as Charlie Cox returns to voice Daredevil in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (find out which episode he is expected to appear in), that should not be counted out.

Funnily enough, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is not the only 2025 MCU show that almost brought back Jessica Jones. The Defenders hero was once rumored to appear in Daredevil: Born Again as a former ally Matt Murdock seeks out until she was reportedly replaced with Jon Bernthal's Punisher.

Jessica Jones' potential role in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man undoubtedly would have drawn mixed reactions from fans. While some would have been happy to see the investigative superhero back in action, de-aging Jones down to a high school girl would have been controversial.

As Nico Minoru is a member of the Runaways who is best known as a teenage hero, she fits the bill of Peter Parker's high school classmate much better.

When Will Jessica Jones Actually Return to the MCU?

Marvel Studios appears set on reviving Netflix's "Defenders Saga" on Disney+, starting with Daredevil: Born Again and reportedly expanding with a new Punisher revival series in development for the streamer.

Between Daredevil, Punisher, Kingpin, and the other Netflix characters returning for Born Again, the floodgates are open for the other Defenders. As Jessica Jones was reportedly once set to feature in the Daredevil revival, she seems more likely than anyone to return in Season 2 or another MCU project.

It's tough to see many projects other than Daredevil: Born Again being a vehicle to bring back Jessica Jones and the other Defenders. But perhaps other street-level projects such as Hawkeye Season 2 (which has reportedly targeted a release window) could find room for a private investigator.

Just as Daredevil: Born Again will pick up many years after the Netflix show, plenty of time will have passed for Jessica Jones when she returns. Although whether she was a victim of Thanos' Snap will define exactly how much, fans could see a very different version of the Netflix hero when she comes back.

Krysten Ritter has shared her hopes to return as Jessica Jones, saying she has "no idea" what the future holds but "[she’d] be there in a second." While Ritter appears more than interested in returning under Marvel Studios, one of her Jessica Jones co-stars suggested her own return may be rather unlikely.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is now streaming on Disney+.