Marvel Studios Announces Unprecedented Release Plan for Next Disney+ Show

Marvel Studios has a release plan for its newest Disney+ show which has never been utilized by any streaming series in MCU history.

2025 is set to be a huge year for the red brand, thanks to half a dozen new series beginning their streaming runs within the MCU. Starting off on that front will be Daredevil: Born Again, the long-awaited continuation for Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock as he comes over from Netflix's long-standing Defenders Saga.

Originally set to come with an MCU-record 18 episodes in Season 1, Born Again will now split that slate up over its first two seasons. Now, as the release date for Season 1 gets closer, viewers are anxiously awaiting more news on when each new episode will hit the Disney+ streaming service.

Marvel Studios' Special Release Plan for Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel Hub on Disney+

MCU fans will be happy to know that, for the first time in Marvel Studios history, a mid-season double-episode release of a live-action series will be happening with the brand's next Disney+ project.

Marvel Studios has announced via a Disney press release that, a few weeks following Daredevil: Born Again's two-episode premiere on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the show's Episode 5 and Episode 6 will debut together on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

This is the first time that multiple episodes of a live-action weekly Marvel Studios series will arrive on the same day during the season - not counting the show's premiere day and finale day. WandaVision, Hawkeye, and Agatha All Along had two-episode premieres while Agatha All Along made MCU history with a two-episode week for its finale.

The full reported schedule for the first six episodes of Daredevil: Born Again - which will have an 8-episode-long first season, can be seen below, all of them premiering at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

Episode 1: March 4, 2025

Episode 2: March 4, 2025

Episode 3: March 11, 2025

Episode 4: March 18, 2025

Episode 5: March 25, 2025

Episode 6: March 25, 2025

Daredevil's episodes have also been revealed to be fairly long as well, coming in between 47 and 58 minutes long thus far.

What Will Happen in Daredevil: Born Again?

Marvel fans expect Born Again to pick up right where Season 3 of Daredevil left off on Netflix, largely focusing on Matt Murdock's return to action after Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. He will also come face-to-face once more with arguably his greatest adversary: Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

Over half a dozen characters from the Netflix show will be back for the Disney+ revival, along with new characters like Muse and the White Tiger.

Also expected to play a big role in the show is Wilson Fisk's rise to the office of New York Mayor and the power that comes with that position. His influence is sure to be felt all over the Big Apple. How that plays into the show is still a mystery, but many are looking forward to seeing what the star does with his pages of dialogue.

Kingpin and Daredevil's long-awaited reunion is sure to be a massive moment in MCU history, both of them having seen plenty of wild action in the MCU's last couple of years. How the MCU evolves with the characters from here is a mystery, but for now, there is enough excitement for the entire fandom with this show.

Daredevil: Born Again will begin streaming on Disney+ on Tuesday, MArch 9