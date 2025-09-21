Marvel Studios Announces Replacement Actors for Chris Hemsworth & 6 MCU Stars for Next Disney+ Show

Marvel Studios has officially revealed a fresh lineup of actors stepping into the shoes of Chris Hemsworth and six other well-known MCU stars for its next Disney+ series. The new show will give a new voice to some of the franchise's most iconic characters with different performers. Don't freak out, however, as a few of these replacements have already played these MCU heroes before.

Marvel Zombies, the upcoming four-part series, is set to debut on Disney+ on September 24, and Marvel has now confirmed six major actor replacements from the MCU.

This practice isn't unusual for Marvel Animation, as What If…? (the show Marvel Zombies spins off from) previously featured new voice actors like Mick Wingert as Tony Stark, Lake Bell as Natasha Romanoff, and Josh Keaton as Steve Rogers.

Still, the announcement comes as a bit of a disappointment after MCU veterans Paul Rudd, Tessa Thompson, and Wyatt Russell were all previously confirmed to reprise their roles in the series.

While the MCU has teased eventually planning on recasting big-name characters in live-action, this casting news for Marvel Zombies shouldn't be a huge surprise.

7 MCU Stars Recast In Marvel Zombies

Hudson Thames - Spider-Man

Marvel

Hudson Thames takes over the voice of Spider-Man in Marvel Zombies, replacing Tom Holland, who plays the character in the live-action MCU.

Thames previously voiced Peter Parker in What If...? and continues the animated legacy, as Holland hasn't provided any (exclusively) voice work for the character on Disney+.

After some controversy, Thames clarified that past comments about Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (where he also voices Peter) being "woke" were taken out of context.

Todd Williams - Blade

Marvel

Todd Williams is the new voice of Blade, filling in for Mahershala Ali, who portrays the character in the live-action MCU (but has yet to actually appear on screen).

This is Williams' first time voicing Blade in animation; the actor is known for playing Titan in Invincible and Rick Mason in the Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 game.

Kenna Ramsey - Okoye

Marvel

Kenna Ramsey voices Zombie Okoye, stepping in for live-action MCU actress Danai Gurira.

Ramsey previously portrayed Okoye in What If...?, continuing the trend of animated replacements rather than bringing back the original film actors. The walking dead version of Okoye is supposed to have a big role, working directly under the Scarlet Witch.

Rama Vallury - Baron Zemo

Marvel

Rama Vallury provides the voice of Baron Zemo, replacing Daniel Brühl from the live-action films and shows.

In X-Men '97, Vallury voiced another alternate take on Baron Zemo in Episode 8.

Greg Furman - Thor

Marvel

Taking the thunder over for Chris Hemsworth, Greg Furman voices Thor in Marvel Zombies, who's been busy filming what will be his 9th MCU film, Avengers: Doomsday.

This is Furman's first time in the role of animation, as Hemsworth previously voiced his character in What If...?.

Kari Wahlgren - Melina Vostokoff

Marvel

Kari Wahlgren reprises her role as Melina Vostokoff in Marvel Zombies, continuing from What If...? Season 3 and replacing Rachel Weisz from the live-action MCU.

Wahlgren is a seasoned actress, with other Marvel experience, voicing Rose Gilberti in X-Men '97, and May Parker in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Feodor Chin - Wenwu

Marvel

Feodor Chin reprises the role of Xu Wenwu, once again taking over from Tony Leung after previously voicing the character in What If...? Season 2.

Despite Leung not returning to voice Wenwu, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu is confirmed for Marvel Zombies, where the trailer shows him playing a major role as one of the surviving heroes alongside Katy.