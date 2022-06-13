Marvel Producer Invites Paul Rudd to Make First MCU Podcast

Paul Rudd is one of Marvel Studios' biggest names still involved with the growing MCU, having most recently played Scott Lang/Ant-Man in last year's What If...?. While he's currently gearing up for his third solo movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, he also found his way into the first episode of Ms. Marvel on Disney+.

Iman Vellani's solo series is doubling as a tribute to the Avengers within the MCU thanks to Kamala Khan's obsession with the team and her notable love for Carol Danvers. While Captain Marvel is Kamala's biggest inspiration, she knows close to everything about Earth's other Mightiest Heroes as well, including someone in Ant-Man who kickstarted the idea of saving half of humanity.

Episode 1 of Ms. Marvel revealed that Scott Lang actually has his own podcast within the MCU called "Big Me Little Me, A Scott Lang Interview," which Kamala used for research as she made her 10-part Avengers video series.

As it turns out, the professionals behind this new MCU series are now all in on expanding that podcast even further into reality.

Marvel Staff Wants Paul Rudd's MCU Podcast

Marvel Studios

Ms. Marvel head writer Bisha K. Ali spoke with The Wrap and Fandom about introducing Scott Lang's podcast within the MCU in her show's first episode.

Ali expressed her intense desire to actually make this podcast real, wondering why the MCU couldn't "expand into podcasting" more heavily in the future. Sharing her own obsession with podcasts and calling them her "relaxed space," she did her best to urge Ant-Man star Paul Rudd to actually work with her on bringing the fictional podcast into the real world:

“I’m desperate to listen to this podcast and desperate to make it. Like, also, why shouldn’t the MCU expand into podcasting? Like fiction podcast? I mean, Paul Rudd, what’s up? Let’s do it. I’ll write it, you just sit in a booth. It’ll be a good time. I would love to hear it. And also because — I don’t know, it can’t be for for everyone, but for me, podcasts are my relaxed space. Like I’m obsessed with podcasts. So yeah, I can see Kamala just sitting around listening to it all the time. I’d love to make it.”

Ali revealed that Scott Lang is the biggest reason that the MCU's general public knows about the final battle in Avengers: Endgame, laughing as she said "We got it!" when asked if they had an answer to that question.

While Ali wasn't sure who specifically came up with the idea of Ant-Man speaking so openly about that battle, she made it clear that it wasn't her:

“I can’t even tell you. It definitely wasn’t me who came up with that idea, because I had all kinds of bananas ideas for it at the beginning.”

After also working as a writer on Loki, Ali shared how her time on that series helped her work through some of the moving pieces on other projects, such as Ms. Marvel. She noted how so many projects are in development at the same time, which the writers can use to their advantage to answer questions that fans may have along the way as the entire franchise progresses forward:

“That was one of the moving parts that we had a lot of time because, also, while you’re in the process of making a [Marvel] show, other shows at Marvel are going out, other movies are going out. So if something changes, it’s like,‘Oh, can we use that to answer a question in our show?’ And so you’re adapting that piece as time goes on — elements like that — in terms of the interconnectivity. I really don’t know who came up with that piece, but when it all came together, it’s so funny. It’s so right.”

Ali reflected on how she's loved Ant-Man "for a very long time," teasing that this podcast will actually have an influence on Ms. Marvel in later episodes as well:

"I was obsessed with Ant-Man for a very long time, which is why you’ll see in further episodes how that comes into play. And the fact that that’s the solution just makes my heart soar.”

Ms. Marvel's head writer once again shared how much she wants to work on this podcast series, almost begging Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to let her write it and get in touch with Rudd herself:

“I’m desperate. I’m desperate to be like, ‘Kevin [Feige], please let me write the podcast and call Paul Rudd!’ I bet we can get him to do it. I bet you anything he’d record a podcast for us.”

Paul Rudd in Demand for MCU Podcast

Paul Rudd has certainly made a major impact on the MCU over the past seven years as Ant-Man, having become a fan favorite through his solo and team-up efforts alike. While he's already made an impact on a couple of Disney+ shows, most recently being referenced a couple of times in Hawkeye before Ms. Marvel, it's clear that the MCU can't get enough of him or his character.

With dozens of movies and Disney+ shows already lined up for the next few years, it may not be likely that Marvel Studios will go in the direction of making itsown podcasts within the MCU. But if anybody could make a series that fans would gravitate toward, it's one with the kind of comedy expertise that both Rudd and Ali have shown in their time in the MCU.

Fans will at least look forward to finding out if and when this podcast makes its presence felt again in Ms. Marvel, especially as Kamala continues putting her love for Earth's Mightiest Heroes on display.

The first episode of Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+, and Episode 2 will debut on Wednesday, June 15. Paul Rudd will make his next appearance as Ant-Man in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which premieres in theaters on February 17, 2023.