Marvel Just Gave Daredevil His 7th Major Vigilante Team-Up

Crime never sleeps in the MCU. At any moment, a villain could threaten not only a single city but the entire world. So, it's comforting to know that there are heroes all across the multiverse willing to put their lives on the line to save the day. There's one group of do-gooders who don't get nearly enough credit, though: vigilantes, such as Daredevil and his ever-growing list of allies.

In Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Matt Murdock is one of the few individuals willing to stand up to Mayor Wilson Fisk and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF). In Episode 3, "The Scales & The Sword," Matt gets the advantage he's been looking for: a way into the Red Hook Port facility. However, once inside, his goals shift as he realizes that there are a bunch of prisoners in need of help.

Among the crowd is Jack Duquesne, aka the Swordsman, the first vigilante Fisk put on trial for taking the law into his own hands. It takes Daredevil no time to trust Duquesne, handing him a weapon so they can open a path for their escape. And they end up being an effective duo, getting everyone out safely and throwing a wrench in Fisk's plans.

Whether he's aware or not, Duquesne has joined an exclusive club of crime-fighters who have worked alongside the Devil of Hell's Kitchen. He's not exactly at the top of the power rankings yet, but being mentioned in the same breath as some of these other characters is an honor in and of itself.

Every Vigilante Daredevil Has Worked With in the MCU

Elektra

Marvel Television

Matt and Elektra Natchios met through their master, Stick, and hit it off quickly. Despite not seeing each other for years, they picked up where they left off in Daredevil Season 2, taking on the Hand together. Sadly, the evil organization took control of Elektra and forced Matt to watch his beloved be crushed under a pile of rubble.

With the Hand back in the picture, thanks to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the opportunity is there for the MCU to bring Elektra back into the fold. And with everything going on in New York City, Matt could use all the help he can get.

Punisher

Marvel Television

Right before Elektra reentered the picture, Matt and his alter-ego had to contend with Frank Castle, aka Punisher, who turned the city into his shooting gallery. Daredevil defeated Punisher, but he eventually realized that it was better for him to be on the anti-hero's good side than bad.

In Born Again Season 1, Matt visited Frank and once again tried to get him to see the light. The speech was a resounding failure, and Matt left Frank's hideout worse than when he arrived. Despite their differences, Punisher still came to Daredevil's aid at the end of the season, teaching the AVTF a lesson about stealing branding.

Jessica Jones

Marvel Television

There's always someone in New York in need of legal representation, and Matt usually needs little convincing to take them on as a client. In The Defenders, he takes Jessica Jones' case and realizes that the Hand is involved. The two decide to work together to take care of their common enemy and go their separate ways after the job is finished.

Jessica and Matt didn't lose touch, though. Karen Page reached out to her in Born Again Season 2, Episode 1, asking for her help locating the missing captain and first mate. And that won't be Jessica's only role in the sophomore outing, as she's set to join the fight against Fisk down the line.

Luke Cage

Marvel Television

While Matt and Jessica were getting acquainted in The Defenders, Luke Cage was running into his own problems with the Hand. He crossed paths with Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist, and the two fought side-by-side before the other members of the titular team showed up. Luke ended up playing an integral role in the Hand's defeat and remained close to Jessica.

The MCU has yet to give Luke a chance on the Disney+ streaming platform. However, actor Mike Colter remains dedicated to the character and is willing to reprise his role if certain conditions are met. He's not asking for the world, so the two parties should eventually be able to find common ground and get the ball rolling.

Iron Fist

Marvel Television

Daredevil got along well with Jessica and Luke, but his relationship with Danny was a different story. In The Defenders, the two came to blows, with Matt leaving a few bruises on the protector of K'un-Lun. Fortunately, by the end of the show, they buried the hatchet and came to respect one another.

Like Luke, Danny has been sitting on the sidelines since Netflix canceled its Marvel shows. While a new version of Iron Fist appeared in the animated series Eyes of Wakanda, they didn't have any connection to Finn Jones' character, making it seem like the MCU has no interest in bringing him back. There's no reason to jump to conclusions, though, as Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane revealed he frequently thinks about ways to bring back Danny.

She-Hulk

Marvel Television

Before getting his own Disney+ show, Matt spent time on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as a guest star. He butted heads with Jennifer Walters in the courtroom before suiting up and helping her take out some goons. Jennifer took a liking to her new ally, and the two spent a magical night together. In She-Hulk's final episode, Matt even met Jennifer's family, seemingly opening the door for a serious relationship.

By the time Born Again rolled around, Matt wasn't thinking about Jennifer because he had lost his best friend, Foggy Nelson. It's unclear if the two parted on bad terms, but the fact that he hasn't reached out to her amid his battle with Fisk speaks volumes.