Marvel Confirms Marvel Exists In the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Ms. Marvel’s most recent episode showed audiences just how well-known the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are to the wider world. The biggest example of this was the concept of AvengerCon, a big gathering which played off of what a comic convention in the real world would look like—minus celebrities, or superheroes, in this case, being there to sign autographs and take pictures. Sounds like a perfect place for the MCU's Wonder Man to show up in a few years.

The entire Iman Vellani-lead series had an endless stream of references to how those superheroes influence the average citizen. There was Scott Lang‘s informative podcast, Guardians of the Galaxy cosplayers, and a Captain Marvel costume contest. The entire AvengerCon event even took place at Camp Lehigh, the same military base where Captain America himself was born.

Needless to say, there was a lot for viewers to discover in the show’s first two episodes. For audiences who paid close attention and analyzed what was on display at the fictional convention, there was another fun realization waiting to be found: Marvel itself exists in MCU.

During Ms. Marvel's first episode, when Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan is visiting her AvengerCon heaven, fans looking closely enough can make an interesting discovery after analyzing the many Easter eggs on display.

At one of the many booths, a table with Ant-Man and the Wasp merchandise can be seen on sale. Attendees are able to purchase figures of the titular hero or even a replica of Scott Lang's helmet.

Looking even closer at the toy, viewers might be able to notice how not only does the branding for the character match up to real life, but Marvel's actual logo can be spotted on the boxes.

This very same toy exists in real life as a Hasbro product as part of 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp figure line, so it was not uniquely made for its appearance on Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel's Marvel-ception

With how many superheroes are running around in the MCU, it would be strange if there wasn’t some sort of marketing behind them at all. Hopefully, it’s a better situation than the media-hungry and dangerously deceiving world of Amazon Studios’ The Boys.

But what are the logistics behind it all? Does this mean that Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne have sold the merchandising rights to their personas to this fictional version of Marvel? Could they be newfound millionaires?

Also, if Marvel exists, does that mean they have a comic universe inspired by the MCU and not the other way around? After all, DC Comics is already confirmed to be around; nothing wrong with a little competition.

Now, yes, there’s all the chance in the world that not much thought was put into placing this merchandise into the shot. They probably just wanted to have some fun MCU stuff to buy and didn’t think much more into it.

Even if that’s true, it remains a fun pastime to theorize about the in-universe logistics behind it all.

Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+.