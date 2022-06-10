Ms. Marvel Producer Reveals Deleted AvengerCon Cameos

Fans have been waiting a long time to finally see Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, become a reality in the MCU. The Captain Marvel superfan and all-around Avengers-fanatic was announced to join the franchise back in 2019. This new Disney+ series exists alongside other projects like Moon Knight and She-Hulk in introducing new characters in their own solo series to audiences across the globe.

Thankfully, that new adventure is here, and the wait is over. Iman Vellani’s perfect for the role, and her excitement for the character and Marvel as a whole should be enough to win over any naysayers in a heartbeat.

As seen in the various trailers and marketing material, the first episode of the show features a little trip to AvengersCon—basically a fictional comic-con centered on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

While the various scenes that made the cut had plenty of references and cameos, apparently, there could have been so many more.

Deleted AvengersCon Cameos

Marvel

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of Ms. Marvel.

In an interview with TV Line, Ms. Marvel executive producer Bisha K. Ali talked about the big AvengersCon scenes and how much more could have made it into the plot

According to Ali, the original draft featured “a guy dressed in full Korg,” though that gag was “in a way early draft that no longer exists:”

“At one point, there was a guy dressed in full Korg (as in Thor: Ragnarok) cosplay, and he couldn’t get through the security barriers… that’s was in a very early draft that no longer exists.”

Among other suggestions included a “winged horse” like the Pegasus that Valkyrie rides in Avengers: Endgame, which could have been a way to “represent everybody in the show.”

Ali admitted how “the bananas first draft of AvengerCon, which will never see the light of day, had everybody in it:”

The producer liked the idea of AvengerCon so much that she even drafted up an email to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige “[to] pitch [how they] can make AvengerCon real in the real world:”

“I have an email drafted to [Marvel Studios boss] Kevin Feige, with our pitch for how we can make AvengerCon real in the real world… I still haven’t sent it, but I’m like, ‘We need to make this happen somehow.’”

AvengersCon In Real Life?

Marvel

As fun as having an endless string of references at the made-up convention would be, toning it down was probably the right choice. It let the story become more focused, and the quick glimpses fans did get were all the better because of it.

Though it’s hard not to wish that a massive Korg cosplay made the cut—the scene described seems like it could have made for a good laugh.

At the same time, however, there’s more than one event that would probably qualify. There are comic-cons like SDCC annually and places such as Avengers Campus at Disneyland that are a celebration of those fictional worlds and characters like AvengersCon is.

With how passionate Kevin Feige is about the MCU and those characters in general, it’s easy to see a future where he gets that email from Bisha K. Ali and gets those gears turning.

Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+.