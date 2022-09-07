Marvel Celebrates Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa with Gorgeous New LEGO Set

Marvel has been on a roll releasing LEGO sets aimed at adult fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, producing replicas of the most iconic props from the franchise. The company even went as far as to have LEGO make a life-sized buildable set for Tony Stark's Nano Gauntlet as part of the Infinity Saga LEGO collection.

Now, in anticipation of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, other companies like Funko have released a Legacy Collection based on the original Black Panther. The new Funko Pop! figures showcased not only Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa but the rest of the supporting cast of characters, like Shuri and Nakia.

So, it's no surprise that LEGO unveiled the release of another adult-focused LEGO for the Infinity Saga based on Boseman's Black Panther.

LEGOfied Wakanda Forever Salute

LEGO announced a new "epic" build-and-display model based on Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther, which can replicate the iconic Wakanda Forever salute.

LEGO



The newest addition to the Infinity Saga collection set, this recreation of T'Challa's Black Panther features an "almost life-size head" with chest and hands posed in the iconic Wakanda Forever salute.

LEGO



Additionally, both hands include articulated fingers, similar to Stark's Nano Gauntlet, and the ability to be detached from the primary head bust for more display options.

LEGO



This set also includes a sturdy base for the bust with a plaque with the Black Panther logo as a "lasting reminder of an epic legend."

LEGO

The LEGO bust of T'Challa's Black Panther is nearly life-sized, measuring 18 inches (46 centimeters) high and 15 inches (39 centimeters) wide.

LEGO



At that size, it makes the bust "an interesting conversation piece" at home or work.

LEGO



Including 2,961 individual pieces, this set will provide a rewarding challenge to assemble and "provide great pleasure and satisfaction long after the construction has been completed."

LEGO



This LEGO Marvel bust based on T'Challa's Black Panther will be available on Saturday, October 1 for $349.99 USD.

T'Challa's Black Panther Memorialized in Bricks

It's always cool to see such iconography from the MCU LEGOfied into buildable models. Thus far, LEGO has brought to brick several other pieces of iconography like the Infinity Gauntlet, but it's barely scratched the surface.

LEGO even made a life-sized set of Baby Groot in all his slightly-creepy glory. So, there's no end in sight for what else LEGO could make for its Infinity Saga collectible set.

Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther bust itself looks fantastic, especially with the hands being detachable and customizable, giving way to multiple options to display the set. Hopefully, a follow-up LEGO bust will be made for whoever is the next protector of Wakanda.

Fans can see who that will be when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theaters on November 11.