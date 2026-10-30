Lisa-Marie Koroll's Scars In Drive: The Pretenders Makes Sarah Jenkins' Story Even Stronger

Prime Video's Drive: The Pretenders officially made Sarah Jenkins' story even better by ensuring that actress Lisa-Marie Koroll's real-life scars are included in the movie (which serves as an added boost for the film). The 2026 romance film follows Sarah, a determined race-car mechanic vying for a seat in a male-dominated, Formula One-style world. Sarah's ambitions prompted her to stage a fake engagement with a troubled Formula One star, Dante Annunziata (Amin Baahmed), leading to a complicated romance. While the fake relationship (echoing elements from Prime Video's The Love Hypothesis) is initially poised to rescue Dante's damaged public reputation, the main crux of Sarah's arc centers on her efforts to try and get her own shot behind the wheel to forge her entry into the racing world.

Drive: The Pretenders presented Sarah as competent, ambitious, and grounded, with a chip on her shoulder, trying to prove to everyone that she has what it takes. Lisa-Marie Koroll has a visible neck scar as Sarah Jenkins in Drive: The Pretenders, and its inclusion benefits her arc in the movie by reinforcing her realism and grounded nature. The scar made her relatable while conveying a sense of history and resilience without dialogue.

Prime Video

Drive: The Pretenders showcases Sarah's genuine hero's journey, showing how she earned racing opportunities while navigating a high-stakes environment where she could've felt out of place.

Drive: The Pretenders repeatedly portrayed Sarah as the clear-cut underdog with fewer resources, less power, and more to prove than anyone around her. Every time she was outmatched or forced to operate at a disadvantage, viewers saw her as someone already marked by life.

Prime Video

Some notable examples include her arrival as Eagle Racing's first female mechanic, having an overwhelming family debt, and her firing after a scandalous photo of her and Dante spread like wildfire online.

In the movie's ending, Eagle Racing executive Bronson (Mišel Matičević) ultimately agreed to clear her family's debts, give her the professional training she needed in exchange for the fake engagement, and the number one driver position in the company.

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Sarah's successes, in the end, felt genuinely earned rather than shoehorned in. A character who arrives already perfected by the camera has less distance to travel; one who carries ordinary physical marks has further to go and more hurdles to overcome, so her victories register as more triumphant.

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Koroll has previously criticized heavy photo retouching that erases scars and other features. In an August 2020 YouTube video, the actress noted that promotional images had been altered to the point that "a scar was simply completely removed," indicating that the practice was part of unrealistic beauty pressure. Leaving the mark intact in 2026's Drive: The Pretenders aligns with her previous stance and greatly benefits the film, elevating Sarah Jenkins' own hero story.

Prime Video

Refusing the digital cleanup is the right move for Drive: The Pretenders, as the production allowed Lisa-Marie Koroll's Sarah to carry a visible piece of personal history into a world that incentivizes perfection.

In October 2017 (via Starzip), Lisa-Marie Koroll previously opened up about her teenage experience with orthorexia, also known as calorie-counting, and self-comparison that left her feeling empty.

Every decision to keep the scar intact has carried a cost, as it invites scrutiny, but keeping it in her latest 2026 movie suggests she is now more open to embracing her flaws and making them a genuine part of her career and personal life.

This can also be seen in other recent works of Koroll's, such as the mystery-thriller Die Düsteren and the spy-filled Ze Network.

All in all, Koroll's journey as Sarah in Drive: The Pretenders protects a personal line she had already drawn and ensures that her hero's journey is different from the rest.

How Natural 'Imperfections' of Other Younger Actresses Have Impacted Their Stardom

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There are a plethora of veteran and younger actors and actresses who keep natural features visible, such as unconventional or imperfect smiles, minor scars, freckles, or other unaltered traits. Retaining these physical features often deepens character work and public connection, making their inclusion unique to those specific projects.

Notable examples include Joaquin Phoenix's facial mark (a microform cleft), which has been part of his screen presence for decades and has been perfect for intense roles like his two-movie DC stint as Arthur Fleck (aka Joker). Harrison Ford's chin scar, which he sustained in a 1964 car crash, has been written into character backstories and reads as part of a rugged persona. Forest Whitaker's hereditary drooping left eye has also been present throughout his career. All of these imperfections didn't slow these actors down.

On the female side (via Tatler Asia), Sex Education and White Lotus alum Aimee Lou Wood's overbite has been visible throughout her career. She even called out the SNL sketch that mocked her appearance. Kirsten Dunst was even encouraged during Sam Raimi's Spider-Man to have her teeth straightened, but she refused, emphasizing that it made her feel special and helped her stand out. Georgia May Jagger turned her gap into a signature rather than a problem to be closed. The Bear alum Ayo Edebiri's stance in embracing her natural teeth also made headlines, noting that it helps her boost her confidence.

These choices parallel the decision to leave Koroll's neck scar uncovered in Drive: The Pretenders. They prove that imperfections need not be corrected before a performer can be taken seriously. Ultimately, the unretouched mark keeps Sarah's underdog path concrete and believable on-screen.