LEGO Ninjago 2026: All 15 New Sets Confirmed to Release This Year (Pictures)

Over a dozen new LEGO Ninjago sets are in place to hit virtual and physical shelves in 2026. Taking inspiration from major franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, DC, and more, LEGO consistently delivers new and exciting collectible sets that fans can build and memorialize for generations. This also includes LEGO-specific franchises like the Ninjago brand, based on the original LEGO Ninja theme that was discontinued in 2000.

LEGO is confirmed to release 15 new LEGO Ninjago sets over the next 12 months in 2026. Known for having some of the most fun and interesting sets in LEGO history, the Ninjago brand has been a consistent winner for well over a decade. The LEGO mainstay will only continue to evolve in 2026 and beyond, as this year will give Ninjago fans plenty of new sets to build and characters to learn about.

All 15 LEGO Ninjago Sets Being Released in 2026

30723: Cole's Car

Cole's Car is one of the smallest sets in LEGO Ninjago's 2026 lineup, consisting of only 39 pieces in total. Coming with a Minifig of a black-suited ninja with a yellow sword on his back, the car is made up of four large wheels and seats one person for speedy action. This miniature set is available for $6.25 USD.

71849: Nya vs. Mutation Monster Spinner

Coming into 2026 with another smaller set, LEGO Ninjago will deliver the Nya vs. Mutation Monster Spinner set to virtual and physical shelves. Priced at $9.99 USD, this set includes a black and purple spinning piece, a mostly green launcher, and two Minifigs (one of a blue-suited ninja and another of a green one-eyed monster). In total, this set is made up of 49 pieces.

71850: Lloyd vs. Earth Monster Spinner

The Monster Spinner comes back into play for a second 2026 Ninjago set, officially titled Lloyd vs. Earth Monster Spinner. Instead of black and purple, this set comes with a black and green spinner and a mostly brown launch device. Also including a green-suited ninja (Lloyd) and a monster seemingly made of rock and lava, this set is only slightly bigger than its companion at 52 pieces, and it also costs $9.99 USD

71851: Kai's Dragon Mech Battle Pack

Kai's Dragon Mech Battle Pack pits the ninja in question (Kai) against a couple of terrifying monsters in battle. Along with a white-suited ninja Minifig and another embodying a lava monster, fans can build a large red dragon, complete with flames and wings. Priced at $9.99 USD, this set includes two Minifigs and 85 pieces in total to build the dragon.

71853: Jay's Dragon Mech Fight

Moving away from the smaller Minifigs, Jay's Dragon Mech Fight centers on a pair of bigger buildable characters for the Ninjago franchise. This set pits a large green tentacled monster against a blue dragon wielding a mech suit, complete with a large gold sword in its hand. This set costs $19.99 USD, and it will include 107 pieces.

71854: Cole's Mission Mech

Cole returns to action for another set titled Cole's Mission Mech, giving him a sizable mechanical suit to join him in the fight. Along with a winged Cole Minifig and a purple dragon Minifig with a green staff, builders get to create an orange and grey mech suit engulfed in flames.

71855: Ninja Dragon Riyu's Battle

Sizing up tremendously, the Ninga Dragon Riyu's battle set makes for a much more involved building session than anything this list has included thus far. Four Minifigs come with this set, including two ninjas and two scary antagonists, and fans also get to build a giant silver dragon with multiple weapons attached to it. Priced at $44.99 USD, this set gives builders 347 pieces to work with.

71856: Jay's Transforming Car

Jay's Transforming Car features an exciting group of characters uniting next to a visually impressive vehicle larger in size than anything seen on the list yet. Coming with six Minifigs, the center of attention in this set is a big blue car, complete with large wheels and gold plating on the hood. This set takes 387 pieces to build, and it will cost $54.99 USD.

71857: Ninja Vehicle Tree House Battle

Moving away from only wheel-based pieces, Ninjago fans now have the Ninja Vehicle Tree House Battle set to look forward to. Along with five Minifigs seen in other sets, the core of this item is an open treehouse and bridge, and it also comes with a red motorcycle and a silver helicopter. Hitting shelves at a slightly more expensive $79.99 USD price tag, builders will have 642 pieces to work with to complete this set.

71858: Four Weapons Blacksmith

LEGO Ninjago's 2026 line gets drastically bigger with the Four Weapons Blacksmith set. Five different Minifigs are featured alongside a large Chinese-style house, complete with a tree and other greenery on the outside. Costing $99.99 USD, this set is nearly twice as large as the list's last entry at 1,259 pieces.

71859: The Dragon of Life

Continuing down a more mystical path, Ninjago's The Dragon of Life set embraces an impressive and powerful creature for its next set. Along with at least eight Minifigs, fans can build a large brown dragon, which has leaves and branches all over its wings, legs, and neck. This new set will come in with a $109.99 USD price tag, and it includes 1,050 pieces.

71860: Lloyd's Titan Mech

LEGO goes back to the mech design for its Ninjago line with Lloyd's Titan Mech, arriving later in 2026. A single Minifig comes with this set, but it fits into a huge green and white mech suit, which comes with armor plating, a long shield, and a gold-bladed sword. This mech suit set will take 1293 pieces to complete, and it will cost $129.99 USD to purchase.

71861: The Old Town

While a name like The Old Town may not tease much for a new set, this is one of the most extensive pieces of Ninjago on the market this year. Over a dozen Minifigs are included in the marketing image, which also shows the outline of multiple buildings and entrances, plus a tall tower and a couple of smaller product stands. For a pricey $299.99 USD purchase, fans will have 4,851 LEGO pieces at their disposal to bring this massive area to life.

71866: Ninja Character Display

Cutting down massively on size from the previous entry will be the Ninja Character Display set. Six masked ninjas in outfits of various colors and a bearded fighter with a long staff will get their shine on a red, black, and silver platform with a door on the top. This set will be priced at $73.99 USD, and it will take 447 pieces to complete.

Ninjago Board Game

Along with the 14 previous sets listed, LEGO will also introduce a new LEGO Ninjago board game called Destiny's Bounty Adventures. Reports have not revealed a release date yet, but it will come with four new Minifigs and exclusive cards.

Other Rumored Sets Coming Later in 2026

While details remain unconfirmed, rumors from Unibricks suggest that 10 new, undisclosed sets are reportedly set to hit shelves in May and June. One set will be meant for kids ages 4 and up (141 pieces), and another will be for ages 14 and up (691 pieces). The other eight sets range from 81 pieces all the way up to 2178 pieces, but there are no specifics about what these sets will depict.