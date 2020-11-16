Justice League: Zack Snyder Announces New Black & White Version of Trailer Incoming

The last few days have been an absolute hotbed for promotion of the biggest release in HBO Max's young history, the Snyder Cut of Justice League. After director Zack Snyder teased its existence for over two years following the original movie's release in theaters, and after the theatrical release arrived to incredibly mixed reviews in 2017, fans made their voices heard all over the world crying out for director Zack Snyder's vision to be realized in full.

Now that the four-hour cut has been green-lighted for a streaming release, Snyder and his team have been releasing new behind-the-scenes looks seemingly every day as they give a glimpse at all the work it took to film this massive team-up movie. News has also just released that a brand new trailer for the Snyder Cut will arrive in the next few days, and Snyder himself has just recently given some new quotes on what to expect when it drops.

NEWS

In a recent appearance on TheFilmJunkee podcast, via YouTube, Justice League director Zack Snyder gave some insight into how he most enjoyed viewing the footage from his major team-up movie. When discussing the elements of his version of Justice League, Snyder gave these quotes illuminating what he feels is the best way to enjoy the film:

My ideal version of the movie is the black & white IMAX version of the movie. That, to me, is the most fan-centric, most, you know, pure, most ‘Justice League’ experience because it’s the entire…I don’t know, like I said, that’s how I looked at the movie for 2 years, in black & white.

While going deep into how much he loves the black & white version of Justice League, Snyder also gave a tease on what to expect from the new teaser trailer set to release in the very near future with this quote:

Steph and I colored a black & white version of the trailer, and so, the first version I’m gonna put out, and probably what we’re gonna talk about on Tuesday, will be the black & white version of the trailer.

The full interview can be seen in the video below, with these quotes coming at the 4:43 mark:

WHAT THIS MEANS

After the first teaser trailer for the Snyder Cut gave fans the first full look at Snyder's vision for Justice League, including a fully animated Darkseid and an upgraded Steppenwolf, the internet exploded as the world started wondering just how much different this new cut would end up being front the theatrically released "Whedon Cut." With so much time still left before the Snyder Cut releases on HBO Max, these questions and theories will linger on constantly as Snyder and his team continue to tease new images and video from the film's original shoot in 2016 as well as the recent additional photography.

Even though it should be very exciting to see this upcoming trailer completely in black & white as Snyder described, fans are already wondering what new footage will come as a tease for the movie. With news of the last few weeks confirming appearances for characters like Amber Heard's Mera and Jared Leto's Joker, there is more mystery than ever surrounding this major release, and it will continue discussions for months on end about what will eventually arrive with its debut.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League is preparing for global streaming release on HBO Max next year.