Justice League: Zack Snyder Announces Updated Trailer To Release Next Week

Zack Snyder fans have been asking for the Snyder Cut of 2017's Justice League for years now, in large part because the visionary director had been imagining the perfect culmination to his DCEU story-arc for years before he was forced to leave the project.

This summer's DC FanDome event finally showed everyone a full-length look at what Snyder has in store for his four hour Justice League film, through a two-minute trailer that was fittingly set to a cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."

The popular trailer was taken off of all social media at the beginning of November, however, with reports later confirming it was due to a rights issue with the trailer's song. Now, after days without the official trailer on official online accounts, Zack Snyder is bringing some Superman-sized hope back to everyone who's anticipating the Snyder cut of Justice League.

NEWS

In an interview with Grace Randolph for the Beyond the Trailer YouTube channel, DCEU director Zack Snyder discussed the status of his upcoming Justice League director's cut, as well as the film's missing trailer.

When talking about the production team's upcoming plans for the film, Snyder confirmed that the rights issues had been worked out, and that he is planning on putting the original trailer, with "a few teaks," for his cut of Justice League back online at 9am PST on Tuesday, November 17. The director also revealed that on the same day, he will be hosting a Vero live stream, in which he will go through the trailer shot-by-shot, and give fans an inside look at his creative process.

The entire exchange can be seen around the 25:49 mark in the video below:

WHAT THIS MEANS

Hallelujah! The trailer's coming back!

The trailer to Snyder's cut of Justice League was everything fans hoped it would be, teasing all the restored footage, new shots, and long-awaited characters that the four hour film consists of, so it's nice to hear that fans will only have to wait a few more days before its back up and running.

Even more exciting, however, is news of Snyder's Vero live stream, where he plans on examining and explaining the shots in the trailer. Though the trailer barely included any dialogue, one of Zack Snyder's strongest features as a director is his attention to a film's look, as he imbues every shot in his DC films with a highly recognizable visual style and fun comic book references.

There's a lot of new information that Snyder could reveal in that live stream, which could lead to fans seeing those particular shots, and maybe even the entire film, in a completely new way upon its release. And as the project's 2021 release window nears, perhaps Snyder still has another exciting trailer hidden up his sleeve.