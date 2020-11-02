Marvel's Blade Frustrations | Deadpool 3's Wolverine Plot | New Arrowverse Crossover | Avengers 5 Script Update | Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update |

HBO Max Removes Zack Snyder's Justice League Trailer From Social Media, YouTube

The additional filming for Zack Snyder's Justice League will likely be finished soon, but there is seemingly a lot to cover in what is reportedly just a week of shooting. The biggest surprise is the return of Jared Leto's Joker, who was reportedly not too happy about his treatment by Warner Bros. and essentially being replaced by Joaquin Phoenix. Another surprise, due to the controversy surrounding herwas Amber Heard returning as Mera, likely to do pickups for the short scene she had with Jason Momoa's Aquaman.

Despite it seeming like smooth sailing from here on out, there seem to be more waves coming with the sudden and unexplained removal of Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer released during DC FanDome.

In an odd turn of events, Warner Bros. removed the official trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League from all of their social media accounts including YouTube, of which has been made private.

Update: It has been reported by Aaron Couch of The Hollywood Reporter that the reason for the removal of Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer was due to a dispute with the music rights for Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."

 

Before anyone panics about Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League being canceled, keep in mind that they have already put in over $70 million into the project. This is not to mention all the attention it was given at DC FanDome, with Snyder's cut having its very own panel. It is also equally unlikely that this has anything to do with Ray Fisher or his complaints with Warner Bros. executives and production under Joss Whedon.

Additionally, the teaser trailers and sneak peeks for Zack Snyder's Justice League are still available on many of Warner Bros. social media pages, so they definitely aren't canceling it. No, what is likely happening is that Warner Bros. is changing something in the full trailer, hence why the YouTube video was set to private and not deleted. The best theory for what Warner Bros. is changing in the trailer is the Warner Max logo seen in it, which was recently announced to be phasing out.

Fans should remain calm until Warner Bros. gives out an official statement or, in the more likely event, that the trailer is released publicly again within the next few days with minor changes.

