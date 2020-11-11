Justice League: Zack Snyder Reveals First Martian Manhunter Design For Snyder Cut

All throughout the summer of 2020, DCEU director Zack Snyder gave a great deal of teases to fans after the announcement that the Snyder Cut of Justice League would arrive on HBO Max in 2021. After stories were released that detailed the debacle of Joss Whedon taking over the Warner Bros. production from Snyder, fans have become even more excited for this new edition of the highly controversial DCEU team-up movie.

Snyder has teased some interesting new additions to this movie, particularly with characters like Amber Heard's Mera and Jared Leto's Joker in reshoots for new footage for the film. There are even teases he's spoken on which may or may not be in the final cut of the movie, including a recent tease of one of the Justice League's most prominent heroes from the comics.

NEWS

In a recent appearance on the League of Mayhem stream, Justice League director Zack Snyder shared a drawing featuring his design for the classic Justice League character, the Martian Manhunter. Snyder didn't confirm whether or not the Manhunter would make an appearance in the Snyder Cut, but he teased the image below showing off his final alien form and gave the quotes "That was just a drawing" and "That's a tease.":

Zack Snyder & Martian Manhunter

The blurry design can be seen in full below:

Martian Manhunter

The full interview with Snyder can be watched here:

WHAT THIS MEANS

This is by no means a confirmation that Martian Manhunter will make an appearance in the Snyder Cut of Justice League, although considering how many other shocking characters are joining the cast of this movie, it wouldn't come as a complete surprise. No specific plot points throughout the DCEU have pointed to the Martian Manhunter arriving in his full superhero form, although the possibility is certainly there thanks to Harry Lenix's portrayal of General Swanwick.

Snyder has previously confirmed that in his original cut of Justice League, Swanwick would have evolved into the Martian Manhunter, which could lay the groundwork for his arrival in the Snyder Cut next year. This would add another incredibly powerful hero to the DCEU super-team, though one would have to wonder how considerable his role in the cut could actually be considering his absence from the theatrical version.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League is set to debut on HBO Max sometime in 2021.