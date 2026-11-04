James Gunn's DC Reboot Casts Its Next Big Superman Villain After Brainiac

James Gunn's DC reboot is already gearing up for its next Superman villain, following the introduction of Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor and Lars Eidinger's Brainiac. The Man of Steel has been the foundation of the DC Universe from the jump, with Superman serving as the first theatrical release of the new continuity. Cousin to the Last Son of Krypton, Kara Zor-El received her own movie a year later, and the Kryptonian domination is far from over. Both return in Man of Tomorrow on July 9, 2027, which DC Studios has billed as the next chapter in its "Super Family Saga," and beyond the sequel, Superman lore will function as an integral building block for fleshing out the universe.

The Superman spinoff The People v. Gorilla Grodd has reportedly cast Marvel alum Arian Moayed as Ray Sacks, a deep cut from Superman's world. The report comes amid videos circulating from the HBO Max series' set showing Metropolis citizens holding placards that read "Ray Sacks for Mayor." Moayed, best known to Marvel fans as Damage Control's Agent Cleary, joins a long list of MCU actors who have crossed over to DC since Gunn's DC Studios banner was formed. Interestingly, Ray Sacks isn't from the comics at all but an original villain created for the iconic Superman series Smallville. Dylan Neal played the character in just two episodes, yet Sacks still left a mark on Superman fans.

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In the series, he was one of the biggest critics of the Blur, the superhero moniker Tom Welling's Clark Kent operated under before becoming Superman. A corrupt Metropolis District Attorney, Sacks tried to force the hero to unmask himself to the public and went after him at every turn. When Lois Lane got in the way of that crusade, his obsession escalated into an attempt on her life, one meant to frame the Blur and turn the public against him. Sacks was apprehended, with the Wonder Twins of all people doing the honors, and sent to prison.

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He was, however, freed after Maxwell Lord pulled strings to secure his early release, recruiting him into Checkmate in the process. Sacks picked his obsession right back up, putting a two-million-dollar bounty on a photo of the Blur's face, only to have his plans foiled by Clark and Lois once again. Sacks vying for mayor in the DCU suggests this version is just as power-hungry as Smallville's iteration. Moayed has built a career on officious, government-adjacent antagonists, so it's safe to assume this take on the character will be just as villainous. Sacks also adds to a long list of Smallville characters James Gunn's DCU is utilizing.

Smallville Characters Set To Appear in Upcoming DCU Projects

Superman

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Tom Welling played one of the most beloved takes on Superman in Smallville, portraying a grounded version of the Man of Steel for 10 seasons. He appeared as Clark Kent for the majority of the show before taking on the Superman moniker in later seasons. David Corenswet is the latest actor to carry on the character's live-action legacy, and Man of Tomorrow marks his third outing in the red and blues after Superman and a cameo in Supergirl. In the sequel, he teams up with Lex Luthor to take on Brainiac, the alien android from the planet Colu who threatens Earth.

Lois Lane

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Superman feels virtually incomplete without his love interest, Lois Lane. She was an essential figure in Smallville, with Erica Durance playing the character for seven seasons. In the DCU, Rachel Brosnahan plays an equally stubborn and tenacious Lois, one who throws herself into the thick of the action alongside Superman. After her impressive showing in 2025's Superman, she returns in the follow-up film opposite Corenswet's hero.

Jimmy Olsen

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Aaron Ashmore's Jimmy Olsen was introduced much later in Smallville, arriving in Season 6 only to meet an untimely demise in Season 8, killed by that universe's version of Doomsday. The DCU has handed Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen a bigger role than most of his live-action counterparts. In Superman, Olsen was a Daily Planet reporter who, like Lois, helped the Man of Steel deal with Lex Luthor's schemes. The character is now set to headline his own series with The People v. Gorilla Grodd.

Lex Luthor

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Michael Rosenbaum defined Lex Luthor for a generation in Smallville and is still regarded by plenty of DC fans as the best live-action Lex. In the show, he started as Clark Kent's close friend before slowly descending into villainy. Nicholas Hoult's take was a menace from the jump, bringing to the screen a character as ruthless as his comic book counterpart. The DCU's Lex returns in Man of Tomorrow, but he will play nice this time around, donning his comic-accurate warsuit to work with Superman against a much bigger villain.

Supergirl

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Smallville introduced Laura Vandervoort's Kara Zor-El in Season 7. The show had to jump through several hoops to pair her with her cousin Clark, with Chloe Sullivan, another character original to the series, fabricating a background for Kara to keep the authorities off her trail. The DCU's Kara, played by Milly Alcock, is a completely different take, a hardened survivor who watched Krypton fall and has spent years drowning that trauma. After appearing in Superman and headlining her own film, Kara returns in Man of Tomorrow, helping her cousin fight Brainiac.

Hawkgirl

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Sahar Biniaz portrayed Shayera Hall in Smallville, a version of Hawkgirl modeled on the Golden Age incarnation and introduced as a fallen Justice Society member in Season 9, before appearing in the final season. The DCU's version of the character is Kendra Saunders, a later heroine to take up the mantle. Isabela Merced played her in Superman as a member of the Justice Gang and returns in the same capacity in the sequel.

Rick Flag

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Ted Whittall played an arrogant version of Rick Flag in Smallville, serving as the leader of that world's Suicide Squad. Frank Grillo plays an equally hard-nosed version in the DCU, appearing in Creature Commandos, Peacemaker, and Superman, and he is set to return in Man of Tomorrow. Grillo has called Flag "a big, integral part" of the sequel and teased even more of the character beyond it, which makes sense given Peacemaker Season 2 ending on his ARGUS securing government approval to imprison metahumans in the Salvation dimension.

Brainiac

Warner Bros./ DC Comics

James Marsters' version of Brainiac terrorized Clark in Smallville, and Lars Eidinger's take is set to give the villain his big-screen debut. Brainiac serves as the big bad of Man of Tomorrow, with an army of Justice League-level heroes joining Superman to stop whatever he has planned.

Blue Beetle

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Jaren Brandt Bartlett played Jaime Reyes in Season 10 of Smallville, featuring in only one episode, the Geoff Johns-penned "Booster," which doubled as the character's live-action debut and also introduced that universe's Booster Gold and Ted Kord. Xolo Maridueña reprises the role in Man of Tomorrow, having already played Jaime in the 2023 Blue Beetle movie. Beyond that, DC Studios is developing an animated Blue Beetle series with Maridueña voicing Reyes.

Jonathan Kent

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John Schneider played Pa Kent for the first five seasons of Smallville before dying of a heart attack. Pruitt Taylor Vince took on the role in Superman and returns as Jonathan in Man of Tomorrow. Just like Smallville's take, Pa Kent is a loving father who would go to any lengths to protect his boy alongside Ma Kent.

Martha Kent

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Annette O'Toole's Martha Kent nurtured Clark alongside Jonathan on their Kansas farm, helping raise a kind young man blessed with superhuman abilities. Neva Howell played Martha in Superman and is expected to reprise the role in Man of Tomorrow.

Perry White

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Michael McKean guest-starred as Daily Planet editor Perry White in Smallville's third season. TV veteran Wendell Pierce took over the role in the DCU and has already delivered a stellar performance. He plays an even bigger part in the spinoff The People v. Gorilla Grodd and returns in Man of Tomorrow.

Cat Grant

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Keri Lynn Pratt joined the Daily Planet in Season 10 of Smallville as Cat Grant, temporarily replacing Lois Lane after she left for Egypt. Mikaela Hoover brought a different take on Cat to the DCU, serving as the Daily Planet's gossip columnist. After playing a memorable part in Superman alongside her colleagues, Cat returns in The People v. Gorilla Grodd.