Who Is Isabella Ferreira? 6 Things to Know About Incoming Actress - Wiki Bio Details

Netflix's new movie Incoming shines a light on a young up-and-comer, Isabella Ferreira, as fans dig deep to learn more about her.

Incoming tells the story of four high school freshmen prepping to go to their very first high school party — new and unfamiliar territory for the growing teenagers.

Ferreira is part of a cast of A-list stars, including How to Train Your Dragon's Mason Thames, Ant-Man's Bobby Cannavale, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Kaitlin Olson.

Meet Isabella Ferreira - Biography Details (Age, Ethnicity & More)

22-year-old Isabella Ferreira was born on December 20, 2002, in Los Angeles, California, and she is of Puerto Rican and Dominican heritage (per NBC News).

Isabella Had Lots of Acting Experience Before Incoming

Prior to her role in Incoming, Ferreira built up nearly a decade's worth of credits on her resume.

Arguably her most notable role to date came when she played Pilar Salazar in the hit Netflix series Love, Victor, where she has credits in 28 episodes. Other major entries include Gray Matter, Crush, and Beyond My Skin.

She first became a major name in the entertainment industry through her small supporting role in Netflix's Orange is the New Black, playing Eva Diaz in three episodes. She also had a small uncredited role in 2019's Joker.

Isabella Wants to Play a Latina Superhero

Looking to her future, Isabella Ferreira has ambitions to play a Latina superhero on-screen.

Speaking with Elite Daily, she expressed this sentiment while also pinpointing Black Widow and Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh as a major name she wants to work with:

"I really wanna be a superhero — a cool Latina superhero. Florence Pugh right now is, like, my girl, so if I could work with her in the future that would be ideal."

Isabella's Many Skills

Ferreira boasts a number of impressive skills on her professional resume, which include boxing, gymnastics, swimming, and track and field. She is also fluent in Spanish.

The actress has a deep musical background with her experience playing piano and ukelele, and she has an even more extensive background in dance. That dance background includes proficiency in ballet, hip hop, jazz, modern, salsa, and tap.

Outside of her athletic and musical skills, she is experienced in voiceover work and improvisation.

Early in her career, she also took various acting, monologue, and TV workshops with professionals such as Krisha Bullock, Mitchell Gossett, Jay Russo, and more.

Isabella Supports All Kinds of Representation

While discussing her work on Love, Victor with Regard Magazine, she shared how much she enjoyed the fact that it "features a diverse range of Latinx talent" both on screen and behind the camera.

Along with featuring themes like "marital issues, self-identity, anxiety, growing up in a single-parent household, and bullying," she loved how realistically the Latinx community was portrayed:

"I believe what makes this show unique, is that it features a diverse range of Latinx talent both in front and behind the screen. The series portrays universal themes that many demographics can relate to regardless of age, ethnicity, and sexuality. Some of these themes include marital issues, self-identity, anxiety, growing up in a single-parent household, and bullying."

It also turned into a show that she would have loved to see when she was in her youth, realizing quickly that it was "the right fit" for her:

"This series will show an honest portrayal of a Latinx family’s understanding and tolerance of the LGBTQ+ community, which obviously varies from family to family and within generations. I knew it was the right fit for me, because I’ve always wanted to see a show like this when I was growing up. A show that would make me feel like I wasn’t alone, and to be able to be a part of that show makes it all come full circle."

Leonardo DiCaprio is One of Isabella's Biggest Inspirations

Later in her Regard Magazine interview, she noted Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio as one of her biggest inspirations as an actor.

Singling out his work in 1993's What's Eating Gilbert Grape, she explained how that film impacted her as a youth and had "a positive impact" for her entire career:

"There were so many actors and different pieces of work that I looked up to while growing up. For example, watching Leonardo DiCaprio take his start in 'What’s Eating Gilbert Grape' really impacted the younger me. He was extremely young in that movie as well, and played a pretty tough role. Watching him take on this completely new identity and being so invested in the story is something I will always remember. That had a positive impact in regards to my career."

How to Follow Isabella Ferreira Online

Those looking to follow Isabella Ferreira online can do so through her profiles on Instagram (@theisabellaferreira) and TikTok (@theisabellaferreira).

Incoming is now streaming on Netflix.

