Neon is a comedy series from Netflix with a cast of hustlers led by Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferreira, and Jordan Mendoza attempting to break into the reggaeton industry.

Co-created by executive producers Shea Serrano and Max Searle, Neon follows three friends who move to Miami aiming to make it big in the world of reggaeton. However, the show also explores the harrowing realities that come with the music industry.

Neon made its debut on Netflix on October 19.

Every Main Actor & Character in Netflix's Neon

Tyler Dean Flores - Santi

Tyler Dean Flores

Tyler Dean Flores plays Santi, an aspiring reggaetonero (or reggaeton performer) who, alongside his two oldest friends from Florida, attempts to break into the Miami music scene among the great reggaeton artists.

According to series-premiere director Oz Rodriguez, Flores took his role as Santi seriously, spending time with real-life reggaeton artists, attending numerous concerts, and "soaking in" the culture.

“Because he wanted his portrayal to make it feel real so that when you’re watching the story you feel like, ‘Oh yeah, this kid’s got it and I could see him making it.’”

Fans of the MCU might be familiar with Tyler Dean Flores from his role as Flag Smasher Diego in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Emma Ferreira - Ness

Emma Ferreira

Emma Ferreira co-stars as Ness, Santi's closest friend who acts as his manager and tries her hardest to steer him on the path of greatness in Miami. Unfortunately, her lack of experience and headstrong attitude lead the group into various mishaps.

Born in the Dominican Republic, Ferreira incorporated her culture into the character of Ness, even going so far as costume designer Yasiri Castro giving the character a golden necklace of Dominican map.

Ferreira was last seen playing Ruby in Netflix's workplace comedy series Stable.

Jordan Mendoza - Felix

Jordan Mendoza

Rounding out the trio is Jordan Mendoza's Felix, the team's creative director and filmmaker for Santi's music videos.

Mendoza wanted to embrace his Filipino heritage, so costume designer Castro followed his lead when it came to Felix's outfits all while keeping things “fun.”

Mendoza appeared as Crispin in Jennifer Lawrence's No Hard Feelings.

Courtney Taylor - Mia

Courtney Taylor

Another dreamer like the trio, Courtney Taylor's Mia is a young woman vying to become a true label rep in the competitive scene of Miami but is stuck as an assistant to an indifferent boss.

Steven Canals, who directed two episodes of Neon Season 1, said that Taylor "brought a depth to Mia" that "was subtle" and "doesn’t have to do a lot to communicate everything:"

“She brought a depth to Mia that was already on the page, but it was subtle and Courtney found a way to really elevate it. She’s so expressive and doesn’t have to do a lot to communicate everything.”

Courtney Taylor recently became a fan-favorite as Erika in the last season of ABC's comedy series Abbot Elementary.

Santiago Cabrera - Oscar

Santiago Cabrera

Santiago Cabrera plays the role of Mia's boss, Oscar, who represents the wall she has to climb in the music industry. He's a people pleaser with seemingly everything going for him, but he might not be as terrible as Mia makes him out to be.

Santiago Cabrera has appeared on TV since the early 2000s in shows like Dexter and Heroes and recently starred as Emmet in Star Trek: Picard.

Jordana Brewster - Gina

Jordana Brewster

In their attempt to break into Miami's music scene, Santi and his friends encounter Jordana Brewster's Gina. She's a businesswoman who amassed a fortune by less than legal means.

Brewster is best known for her role as Mia in the Fast and Furious franchise since 2001.

Genesis Rodriguez - Isa

Genesis Rodriguez

In Neon, Genesis Rodriguez plays a Cuban-American pop star named Isa who, in a blatant PR move, attempts to connect more to her Latin roots. So she seeks the help of Santi as she breaks into the world of reggaeton.

Inspired by the likes of the Kardashians, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa, Isa is a larger-than-life figure who takes advantage of smaller artists like Santi for her own benefit.

Rodriguez previously starred as Sloane Hargreeves in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.

Alycia Pascual-Pena - Celeste

Alycia Pascual-Pena

The intrepete rising stars will have to face many hurdles in the Miami music scene with Alycia Pascual-Pena's Celeste being one of them. She is an influential music critic Mia is desperate to review Santi's music.

Alycia Pascual-Pena was last seen as Aisha Garcia in 2020's Saved by the Bell and Lucy in Moxie.

Ruben Rabasa - Eduardo

Ruben Rabasa

Ruben Rabasa portrays Eduardo, a locally loved Miami grocery store owner in Neon. Rabasa also appeared in one of the most classic sketches of I Think You Should Leave.

Zack Fox - Zale

Zack Fox

Zack Fox guest stars as the biggest name in digital art advertising, Zale Bonus, whom Santi attempts to whoo as an investor. Fox's last major television role was Janine's (Quinta Brunson) ex-boyfriend Tariq in Abbott Elementary.

Jhayco - Javier Luna

Jhayco

Real-life Puerto Rican rapper Jhayco makes his acting debut as Santi’s recurring illusion-obsessed rival Javier Luna, framing himself as a "mugician" (musician-magician).

Daddy Yankee

Dubbed the "King of Reggaeton," Daddy Yankee is an award-winning global music star who has inspired countless artists in the reggaeton genre. He is an executive producer for Neon and cameos as himself alongside half a dozen other reggaeton artists.

Brray

Making a cameo in the first episode meeting Santi, Brray is a Puerto Rican rapper most known for hits like "Sigue Bailandome," "La Jeepeta" and "Philliecito."

Jon Z

Cameoing right alongside Brray, Jon Z has been active since 2011 collaborating with multiple high-profile reggaeton artists like Enrique Iglesias, Yellow Claw, Farruko, Almighty, Arcángel, and more.

Lyanno

Focused on R&B Reggaetón and Trap Latino music, Lyanno gained fame from collaborating on EPs (extended plays) with artists like Myke Towers, Rafa Pabón, and Lunay.

Jowell

Traditionally part of a duo alongside fellow artist Randy Ortiz aka Randy, Jowell has released his own solo albums like The Pre-Season and Roots & Suelto. The two are a powerful team that has been active since the early 2000s.

Ken-Y

One-half of one of the most recognized duos in reggaeton since the early 2000s, R.K.M and Ken-Y released their latest collaborative hit, "Cuando Lo Olvides," in 2019.

Jota Rosa

Jota Rosa has had his fingerprints on some of the biggest reggaeton songs lately, having co-produced several songs on Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti album.

Villano Antillano

Rapper Villano Antillano gained international fame in 2022 for "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 51," reaching number 11 on the Argentina Hot 100 and topping the top 20 in multiple other countries.

All eight episodes of Neon are now streaming on Netflix.