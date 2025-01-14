Polar Opposites is Hallmark's brand-new romance movie in 2025 that stars Rhiannon Fish and Markian Tarasiuk as two risk-takers in Antarctica who end up falling in love.

Directed by Colin Theys, the film follows the journey of Emma as she embarks on a quest to Antarctica to find her father. However, things go sideways after she misses her boat.

As a result, she teams up with an engineer named Andy to reach her destination and fulfill her goal of finding her father.

Polar Opposites premiered on the Hallmark Channel on January 11.

Polar Opposites Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Rhiannon Fish - Emma Rivera

Rhiannon Fish

Rhiannon Fish leads the cast of Polar Opposites as Emma Rivera, a courtroom artist looking for love.

After a no-show from her date, she receives a distress call from her dad who might be in trouble in the middle of Antarctica.

As a result, she races against time to come find him, and she ends up sneaking on a cruise ship in a desperate attempt to go to Antarctica before time runs out for her father.

The 100 fans may recognize Fish for her role as the fan-favorite character, Ontari, in The CW series (read more if The 100 was renewed in 2024).

The actress also appeared in Home and Away, Neighbours, and When Love Springs.

Markian Tarasiuk - Andy

Markian Tarasiuk

Markian Tarasiuk plays the leading man opposite Rhiannon Fish, bringing Andy to life in Polar Opposites.

Andy is a mechanical engineer for all things subzero who boards the cruise ship for a research mission in Antarctica.

He ends up helping Emma deliver a message to her father because she manages to outsmart him by telling him that she was able to sneak into the ship under his watch.

Andy and Emma end up falling in love with each other during their search for her father.

Tarasiuk previously appeared in Virgin River, The Night Agent, and Return to Sender.

Dean McDermott - Ian

Dean McDermott

Dean McDermott is part of Polar Opposites' cast as Ian Rivera, Emma's missing father who is a penguin researcher in Antarctica.

Ian has grown fond of living with the penguins in Antarctica, and this causes him to lose precious time with his daughter.

At the beginning of the film, Ian sends a distress call to his daughter because he is in danger.

McDermott is a veteran actor who has over 90 credits, with roles in Due South, Open Range, and Earth: Final Conflict.

Raissa Xavier - Ingrid

Raissa Xavier

Ingrid is the cruise ship's chief officer who denied Emma access because she doesn't have a permit. The character is played on-screen by Raissa Xavier.

She also has a huge crush on Andy.

Xavier has credits in Good Morning, Veronica, Justica, and Pantanal.

Michel Hersch - Martin

Michel Hersch

Michel Hersch stars as Martin, a crew member and Ingrid's right-hand man who appears to be in love with the captain.

Polar Opposites is Hersch's first major on-screen credit.

Maeve Quinlan - Peg

Maeve Quinlan

Maeve Quinlan appears as Peg, a member of the YAMCC research team based in Antarctica who promises Emma that she will send someone right away to check on her dad.

Quinlan's most recognizable role is playing Megan Conley in The Bold and the Beautiful. The actress also appeared in South of Nowhere and 90210.

Elena Gowland - Gloria

Elena Gowland

Elena Gowland appears as Gloria, one of the guests of the ship who asks Emmy (posing as a crew member) to help find her missing bracelet.

Gowland has credits in Historias Breves 2, Alma Mia, and Roma.

David Friedlander - Boris

David Friedlander

David Friedlander plays Boris, one of the members of Andy's research team.

Polar Opposites serves as Friedlander's on-screen debut. He previously worked as a key grip operator in the same movie, Ambar, and Memorias de un Cuerpo Que Arde.

Daria Nefodova - Doctor

Daria Nefodova

Daria Nefodova plays the doctor who argues with Ian about his injured leg.

Polar Opposites is Nefodova's lone acting credit.

Fans can watch Polar Opposites on fuboTV, Peacock Premium, and Hallmark Movies Now Amazon Channel.