Who Is Hiftu Quasem? 4 Things to Know About Something In the Water Actress - Wiki Bio Details

Up-and-coming actress Hiftu Quasem is making a name for herself following her leading role in Something in the Water.

Directed by Hayley Easton Street and written by Cat Clarke, Something in the Water sheds light on a young group of friends who come together for a Caribbean wedding. Unfortunately, their hire boat sinks, leaving them stranded at sea and having to fend for themselves.

Leading the way in the movie is 32/33-year-old Hiftu Quasem, who plays Meg, a young woman who starts the film off as the victim of assault alongside her girlfriend. A year later, she travels to the West Indies to celebrate her friend's wedding, although there is plenty of tension after her traumatic experience.

Meet Hiftu Quasem - Biography Details

Hiftu Quasem

Hiftu Quasem Graduated from Oxford School of Drama

The five-foot-four actress completed a one-year course in acting at the Oxford School of Drama, graduating from the program in 2018.

Speaking with ScreenDaily, she revealed that she initially wanted to be a news presenter before graduating from the University of Glasgow. Her career started as a broadcast assistant before she worked her way up to being a researcher/segment producer, and she explained how much work that job entailed:

"I thought I’d love to present, but being a broadcaster requires a different level of skill, which I was happy to observe, not do."

Hiftu Has Starred in Several Projects Before Something In the Water

Before her appearance in Something in the Water, Quasem has a long list of other entries on her resume.

Her biggest credits include an episode of Killing Eve in 2020 and an appearance in Netflix's hit series The Witcher. She also plays roles in Ten Percent and Call My Agent!.

Speaking about her first major role in Call My Agent! with Vogue, she expressed her shock at seeing the call sheet for the show, which included Helena Bonham Carter.

When realizing she would be "sharing the same credit" as Carter, she called it "a bit mad" and "bonkers."

Hiftu Eventually Wants To Direct

While she builds her resume as an actor, Quasem has other ambitions in the industry, including a desire to sit in the director's chair.

In her interview with ScreenDaily, she addressed her passion for all aspects of filmmaking, wanting to "do it all" at some point:

"Not only writing — directing is something I’m also interested in, and producing. I want to do it all."

From a more overarching perspective, she enjoys the art of storytelling "not only as an actor but also as a viewer" as she looks for roles that help her explore those details:

"I enjoy stories — not only as an actor but also as a viewer — and getting to understand flawed characters and people who find themselves in grey areas. Exploring those stories, whether that’s through comedy or pure drama or action, I find those roles most interesting."

Hiftu Will Next Star in Lockerbie

Quasem's next confirmed project gives her a role as Shona Randall in Lockerbie, a new British TV drama featuring Colin Firth in the leading role.

The show is a period piece centered on the 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 incident, which was known at the time as the deadliest terrorist attack in United Kingdom history.

After that, she will portray Ayesha Pugh in 2025's The Choice, which will be released by Netflix.

The show highlights a newly elected British prime minister whose popularity tanks due to an ongoing healthcare crisis. The plot also includes kidnapping, blackmail, and all sorts of political turmoil.

How To Follow Hiftu Quasem Online

Those looking to follow Hiftu Quasem online can do so through her Instagram page (@hiftuquasem).

Something in the Water can be streamed on Hulu.

