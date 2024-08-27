Who Is Elsie Hewitt? 5 Things To Know About Industry Actress - Wiki Bio Details

From a potential relationship with an A-list star to a former career as a viral YouTube home chef, audiences are eating up any information they can get on Industry's Elsie Hewitt.

Hewitt appeared in the third episode of Season 3 of the hit HBO/Max and BBC drama.

She plays the charming Suzie Huppert, a sex worker who woos Ken Leung's Eric before revealing he owes her $20,000 for her services the following day.

[ Full Cast of Industry Season 3 on HBO - Every Main Character & Actor Who Appears (Photos) ]

Meet Elsie Hewitt - Biography Details

Industry

Elsie Hewitt Starred in Turnt & Dave Before Her Industry Role

Elsie Hewitt arrives in Industry off the back of several major TV credits.

The London, England-born actress previously appeared in the hit FX comedy Dave as herself, as well as 30 episodes of the Facebook Watch series Turnt.

She has acted for over a decade after moving to Los Angeles (where she currently resides) at 18 to pursue modeling work.

Alongside appearances in shows like Dave and Turnt, Hewitt's role as Suzie Huppert in Industry is easily one of her biggest to date.

It remains unclear if her Industry character is a one-and-done or if she will return later in the series.

Elsie Appeared in Benny Blanco & Juice WRLD's Star-Studded Music Video

Back in 2020, Elsie Hewitt appeared as a part of the star-studded cast in Benny Blanco and rapper Juice WRLD's "Graduation" music video.

The video, which frames an end-of-the-movie look forward at a bunch of high school characters graduating and heading out into the future, features appearances from some A-list talent.

Hewitt plays a member of the Untouchable's clique, a group of four popular girls at the school who, after high school, "[survive] the robotic war" and "became God-Queens of the new empire" in the post-apocalypse:

"The Untouchables survived the Robotic War by replying on what they had learned in high school, becoming a group of roving survivalist bandits in the Wastelands. They became God-Queens of the new Empire that rose from the ashes and are still friends today."

Other big names to star in the music video include actors like Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld, Justice Smith, Peyton List, Olivia Munn, and Kaitlyn Dever.

Elsie Used To Run a YouTube Channel

Before appearing in series like Industry, Elsie Hewitt had her own YouTube channel.

Titled Elsie Eats, the online video project shared the model/actress's various culinary adventures. These included trips to eat out in Los Angeles and Hewitt herself trying to cook various dishes at home.

The 28-year-old (born March 5, 1996) even produced merchandise related to the channel, which is still available on the actress's official website.

The channel has sat dormant since May 2023 and (as of writing) has over 14,000 subscribers.

Elsie Is Reportedly in a Relationship with Jason Sudeikis

According to recent reports, Elsie Hewitt is in a relationship with comedian and A-list actor Jason Sudeikis.

Word of the pair's romance started to swirl in July 2024, following Sudeikis' divorce from actor/director Olivia Wilde in 2020 (via Life & Style).

According to an insider close to the subject, "Things are going well" between Elsie and the Ted Lasso star, and Sudeikis is in a better place than he was immediately following his divorce from Wilde:

"Things are going well with Elsie, but Jason has finally come to understand that he has a lot of options and that women do like him for more than just his incredible success."

Elsie Has a Lot of Upcoming Projects

There is plenty to look forward to for fans wanting more of Elsie Hewitt following her Industry role.

The young actress has several projects already lined up and set to release in the coming years.

She recently completed work on the Jessica Hecht-led comedy Floating Carousel, a film about a group of 20-somethings who inadvertently unleash a digital infestation after using a popular dating app.

The Industry star has also been cast in Billy Knight alongside Al Pacino, Charlie Heaton, and Diana Silvers (via Deadline).

She will also next star in the upcoming short Bitchy, which is set to debut at the Chelsea Film Festival on October 15.

How To Follow Elsie Hewitt Online

Fans looking to keep up with Elsie Hewitt online can do so on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok.

Industry Season 3 is streaming on Max.

Read more about dramas on The Direct:

Full Cast of The Accident on Netflix - Every Main Character & Actor Who Appears (Photos)

Who Is Eric Graise? 4 Things to Know About Tracker Actor

Are Star Wars Fans Turning On Dave Filoni?

Fire Country Season 3 Release Hype Hits New Heights Following Show's Netflix Debut