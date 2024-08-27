Who Is Raphael Alejandro? 5 Things To Know About Incoming Movie Actor - Wiki Bio Details

Many fans who booted up the recently released Netflix movie Incoming are eager to learn more about one of the movie's actors, Raphael Alejandro.

Directed by brothers David and John Chernin, Incoming is a new Netflix film that follows the rather simple premise of four high school freshmen attending their first party and witnessing the good and bad of that kind of experience.

Meet Raphael Alejandro - Biography Details

Raphael Alejandro

Raphael Alejandro Comes From an Acting Family

Despite being only 17 years old (and recently celebrating his birthday on August 22), Incoming's Raphael Alejandro has many acting credits and has been landing roles for a long time.

For reference, Raphael landed a significant role on the ABC TV show Once Upon a Time when he was just five years old.

One of the primary reasons that he began acting so early in his life is because he comes from an acting family, specifically when it comes to his siblings.

In an interview with Rival Magazine LA, Raphael revealed that his sister was the first person in his family to begin acting, and his brother "followed her footsteps at age four:"

"My older sister, Dalila Bela, started acting at age five and my older brother, Bruce Salomon, followed her footsteps at age four. I saw them having so much fun doing auditions and performing on set that I wanted to try to do it too."

Raphael also mentioned how his siblings being actors "brought [them] closer" to each other and specifically how they can learn and grow by sharing their experiences:

"I think that growing up in a family of performers brought us closer. We help each other prepare for auditions, and we celebrate our successes and deal with the hardships of this business together. It helped us understand each other as people and nurture the love and respect that we have for one another."

The young actor continued explaining the benefits of coming from an acting family, such as how his siblings can "help [him] to improve [his] acting abilities:"

"As an actor, since I’m the youngest, I’ve learned a lot about becoming a better performer because my brother and sister share their experiences with me and help me to improve my acting abilities when we are practicing together. It’s really great to be able to share the same dreams and aspirations as a family."

In a separate interview with Cliché Magazine, Raphael also brought up how his siblings were first actors and explained how he used to visit sets and go to their auditions:

"I grew up watching them practice for auditions, going to set, and having so much fun that when I turned four, I wanted to do the same! I had so much fun acting and being on set, and at age five, I got the role of Rolland, Robin Hood’s son, for 'Once Upon a Time.'"

Raphael Has Already Starred Opposite Huge Actors

As mentioned, Raphael Alejandro has already played in many major productions and, as a result, has been able to act alongside several stars.

Some of Raphael's most prominent roles are Once Upon a Time, How to Be a Latin Lover, Jungle Cruise, Bunk'd, and Acapulco.

In the interview with Cliché Magazine, Raphael talked about some of these roles and explained the relationships he developed with actors.

For example, he mentioned working alongside Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, and Paul Giamatti while filming Jungle Cruise:

"Throughout my acting career, I’ve had so many unforgettable moments. While working on 'Jungle Cruise,' I loved acting alongside Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Emily Blunt, and I will never forget the shenanigans I got up to with Paul Giamatti."

Raphael also talked about how "another favorite moment of [his]" was when he was cast in Boss Baby 2 and also mentioned acting alongside Salma Hayek in How to Be a Latin Lover:

"Another favorite moment of mine was playing the villain character Nathan in 'Boss Baby 2: The Family Business.' And how can I forget working side by side with Salma Hayek and Eugenio Derbez on the movie 'How to be a Latin Lover?'"

The young Canadian actor then noted Eugenio Derbez as someone he is particularly fond of working with and revealed how "he has taught [Raphael] so many lessons about acting, comedy, and life in general:"

"I have to say that some of the best moments in my career thus far have been working with and learning from Eugenio Derbez in both 'How to Be a Latin Lover' and 'Acapulco.' Not only is he such a great guy, but he has taught me so many lessons about acting, comedy, and life in general."

Raphael Is an Advocate for Important Causes

Raphael Alejandro has had a successful young career but has also used his platform to advocate for important causes such as breast cancer and environmental issues.

In the interview with Rival Magazine, Raphael talked about why breast cancer is important to him, saying that he would "like to continue advocating for breast cancer awareness and environmental issues:"

"I would also like to continue advocating for breast cancer awareness and environmental issues because they are a very important part of my life."

Raphael explained those issues hold "significant value" to him and that he wants to continue being an advocate for them and eventually "become an ambassador:"

"I think that it’s very important to spread awareness about causes that are dear to our hearts. Helping breast cancer research and awareness and environmental issues have great significant value to me and I hope to use my platform to maybe become an ambassador for those causes."

The actor also revealed that he one day plans on "[becoming] an environmental lawyer" and is such an advocate for breast cancer awareness because his mother was diagnosed with it, so he "[encourages] women to do mammograms every year:"

"Also, I would like to become an environmental lawyer to help with environmental issues around the world. What people can do to help theses causes in their everyday lives is to reuse, recycle and reduce. I also encourage women to do mammograms every year and to do self-exams frequently, that’s how my mom found out early about her breast cancer and was able to treat it right away."

In an interview with The Young Folks, Raphael shed further light on his mother's battle with breast cancer and how it affected him and the rest of his family:

"Well, when I was really young, my mom had breast cancer. Because of that we, we fought through it as a family and to this day is just, it just makes our family much stronger as a whole, because we don’t take her or anything for granted. That really inspired me to pursue breast cancer research and breast cancer awareness because it’s for my mom and for all the other people out there that have it."

Raphael Wants to Play Spider-Man

Every actor has their dream role that they have always wanted to play, and for Raphael Alejandro, that role is Spider-Man.

In an interview with Digital Journal, Raphael described his "dream role" and even mentioned Ryan Reynolds as someone whose journey is inspiring to him:

"My dream role has always been to play Spider-Man, and Ryan Reynolds’ tenacity and conviction to keep pushing to be Deadpool until it finally happened is an inspirational story to so many out there to never give up on your dreams."

Speaking of Ryan Reynolds, Raphael also talked about how Reynolds is one of two actors that he would most love to work with, with the other being Robert Downey Jr.:

"Two actors mainly come to mind. No. 1 is Robert Downey Jr. for obvious reasons. He is such an amazing, dedicated, and talented actor whose story has been a huge inspiration to me... Another actor that I would love to collaborate with is Ryan Reynolds. Not only is he incredibly talented, hilarious, and a fellow Canadian, but his story of how he became Deadpool has truly been one of my favorite superhero stories, primarily because I hope to take inspiration from it in the future."

Raphael Will Next Star in The Wild Robot

Raphael Alejandro's next role will be in a DreamWorks animated film called The Wild Robot.

Coming out in theaters on September 27 and starring Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Mark Hamill, the film will explore a robot who crashes on an uninhabited island. While there, the robot adapts to life with the native animals.

In the movie, Raphael will be playing a character known as Beck.

In the interview with Digital Journal, Raphael revealed how he wants his future to look, specifically explaining how he would love to continue acting and "exploring producing [his] own projects:"

"Ambiguously speaking about the future, acting is my greatest passion, so continuing acting throughout my life is my ultimate goal. I also would love to continue exploring producing my own projects in the future, since I’ve already tasted what producing is like with a few productions that are on the horizons, and I can’t wait to produce more."

How To Follow Raphael Alejandro Online

Those who want to follow Raphael Alejandro online can do so on Instagram (@raphaelalejandro22).

Incoming is streaming on Netflix.

