An official listing confirmed the King of the Hill reboot episode count, hinting at its eventual release date.

King of the Hill originally aired on Fox for 13 seasons from 1997 to 2010, maintaining steady ratings and critical acclaim throughout its run.

After being officially ordered by Hulu in 2023, production on the King of the Hill reboot wrapped in October 2024.

Hulu's revival will age up key characters, with Bobby Hill entering adulthood, while also navigating the challenge of replacing late voice actors like Johnny Hardwick.

King of the Hill Reboot Episode Count Confirmed

King of the Hill

A new listing on the Writers Guild of America (WGA) website notes that the King of the Hill revival will have 10 episodes in its first season.

The listing details episode credits for Season 14, set to air sometime this year, with 10 episodes written by a mix of returning and new writers.

Previously, a crew member's social media post suggested Hulu may have ordered two seasons, which the WGA listing has also seemingly confirmed.

This solidifies the highly anticipated reboot's structure, marking the official continuation of the long-running animated sitcom. However, the official release date on Hulu has yet to be announced.

When Will the King of the Hill Reboot Be Released?

The King of the Hill reboot is expected to premiere in early 2025, though an official release window has yet to be locked in, and many were disappointed when it didn't make a D23 appearance.

Following the resolution of the 2023 writers' strike, showrunner Greg Daniels confirmed to TVLine that the writing team quickly got back on track. Despite this progress, Daniels noted that the time lost from the actors' strike may have caused a pushback of the release, putting "early 2025" in jeopardy.

Similar to how Futurama Season 10 is expected to return in Summer 2025 based on its recent release patterns, King of the Hill may debut earlier in the year to help Hulu fill out its 2025 content lineup.

Fans can expect the revival to take advantage of Hulu's growing catalog of animated programming in the coming months.

All 13 seasons of King of the Hill are streaming on Hulu.