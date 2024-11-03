King of the Hill's Reboot Plans Are Even Bigger Than We Thought

An exciting update has been made to the Hulu King of the Hill reboot, pointing to even more episodes than before.

Production for the King of the Hill reboot wrapped on October 24, hinting at a possible debut by early 2025.

The show, which Hulu officially picked up in 2023, had stirred concerns among fans after it was omitted from the D23 panel in August.

The revival will age up beloved characters, bringing Bobby Hill into adulthood while exploring new cultural dynamics for Hank.

However, it faces challenges due to the passing of key voice actors, including Johnny Hardwick, Brittany Murphy, and Tom Petty, with adjustments expected to maintain the original spirit of the series.

The King of the Hill reboot appears to be even more ambitious than initially expected, with hints that Hulu has greenlit not just one but two seasons.

Tiana B., a crew member who attended the recent wrap party, lists both "Season 14 and 15" in her Instagram bio, seemingly confirming that the revival will extend beyond a single season.

This unexpected two-season order should go as a sign of confidence for the series as a whole moving forward. However, even with the confirmation of a Season 15, it's still unclear when Season 14 will be released.

When Will the King of the Hill Reboot Be Released?

While Hulu has yet to announce a release date for the King of the Hill reboot, every recent update suggests the premiere may be imminent.

With production now wrapped, the series could likely debut by the end of 2024 or in early 2025, aligning with series co-creator Greg Daniels' previous timeline.

Co-creator Greg Daniels confirmed to TV Line that the King of the Hill reboot's progress has been steady and it'll probably be ready for a release at "the beginning of 2025."

Hulu's quick release of completed projects adds to the anticipation, and fans may soon see the return of Hank and the gang. However, it remains unclear how long the gap will be between Seasons 14 and 15.

The King of the Hill reboot has not listed a release date but is expected to debut sometime in early 2025.