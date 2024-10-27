King of the Hill Reboot Release Is Imminent Following Latest Update

A recent update on the The King of the Hill reboot could be hinting at an imminent release for the series.

The beloved TV comedy, which ran for 13 seasons on Fox from 1997 to 2009, is ready to make a comeback. Officially confirmed back in 2023, the King of the Hill revival has been hotly anticipated, as it joins the likes of Futurama, which was also revived by Hulu, as one of the streamer's premiere animated titles.

However, fans have begun to worry about the show in recent months. After years of development, The King of the Hill reboot was noticeably absent at 2024's D23 fan expo, leading some to believe the show was in trouble. However, that may not be the case.

King of the Hill

The King of the Hill reboot may be close on the horizon, according to a new production update from the team.

The revival of the beloved animated comedy series reportedly held its official wrap-up party on Thursday, October 24, meaning the show may be done and ready for release.

As posted in now-deleted Instagram posts by series voice actress Grey DeLisle and preserved by fans on X (formerly Twitter), the series wrap-party seemed to take place at Akami Sushi & Robata in Los Angeles.

Grey DeLisle

The entire event came adorned with particularly King of the Hill-themed decor, including images of series mainstay Bobbie Hill, who will have grown up in the timeline of the revival series and become a professional chef.

One post that Delisle has kept up on her personal Instagram page sees the voice actress spinning in a 360 photo booth the team had set up at the event, accompanied by the hashtag "#WrapParty."

This is the first fans have heard from the series in some time and could point to a release date coming sooner than some may have expected.

When Will the King of the Hill Reboot Be Released?

While no release date for Hulu's King of the Hill reboot has been made public by its creative team or Hulu, this latest update on the series could mean it is imminent.

Seeing as the series is now celebrating its production wrap, that means work on the project is either completely done or very near it.

It seems unlikely that a streamer such as Hulu would sit on the series for an extended period of time, so fans should be on the lookout for a debut for the revival sometime soon.

This most recent update likely means a release either by the end of 2024 or in early 2025 seems the most likely.

This would be in line with previous reports regarding the series' release that date back to last year.

In November 2023, series co-creator Greg Daniels told TVLine the show was "chugging along" and would likely be ready for a release at "the beginning of 2025."

So, after months of silence, it may finally be time for fans to jump back into the King of the Hill world.

The King of the Hill reboot has not publicly listed release date but is expected to debut sometime in early 2025.