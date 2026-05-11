Invincible TV Creator Robert Kirkman Confirms Future Seasons Will Deviate From Comics With Original Storylines & Side Quests: 'It's a Fun Thing To Do' (Exclusive)

According to Invincible show creator Robert Kirkman, the Prime Video series may deviate from some original comic storylines in future seasons. Similar to other major properties from studios like Marvel and DC, which are based on comic books, Invincible does not always take a one-to-one approach when adapting material for the animated TV show. This will continue to be the case as Prime Video adds new chapters to its story.

Invincible creator/showrunner Robert Kirkman spoke about what to expect from future seasons with regard to comic storylines being adapted. In an exclusive interview with The Direct during promotion for Invincible Season 4, is now streaming in full on Amazon Prime Video, Kirkman teased the inclusion of "more side quests" and material that will be worked into the narrative going forward. He said that there is no "dearth of ideas from the writers" on what to include:

The Direct: "Do you both have more ideas and hopefully plans for more original storylines and side quests for the future seasons?" Kirkman: "I mean, any lack of new storylines in the television show is not due to a dearth of ideas from the writers. The writers on the show have tons of ideas, and so, yeah, you can expect more side quests and things that will be working their way into the overall narrative of the show as we go on, just because it's exciting to us and it's a fun thing to do."

Answering a previous question, Kirkman discussed the idea of developing original storylines for the show that were not seen first in the comics. For years, the team has been able to "dig around in this new corner of the Invincible universe" and unearth new material, making it "unique to the show" rather than pulling directly from the source material.

Co-showrunner Simon Racioppa added to that comment, noting that this new material "just needs to be organic to the show" so that no episodes are skippable. Since the show has eight episodes per season, each "has to be important," meaning it must push the Mark Grayson character forward while still advancing the season as a whole.

Prime Video

Episode 4 of the latest season notably reincorporated a scrapped storyline featuring Damien Darkblood. It seems that Invincible fans can expect more stories not originally featured in the source material to make their way to the TV adaptation.

Unfortunately, Kirkman and Racioppa did not tease any specific plot points that may be introduced, which leaves the path wide open for where the series could go in upcoming seasons.

Based on the same-named comics, Invincible is one of Prime Video's highest-rated series, putting an R-rated animated superhero story on the small screen. Starring Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, and Walton Goggins, the story will show Mark Grayson struggling with last season's catastrophe while he encounters some of his most dangerous threats yet, including villains like Thragg and Dinosaurus.

What Side Stories Could Invincible Explore Next?

Prime Video

While the original Invincible comic is an expansive narrative in its own right, there are several other stories set within its universe that could be folded into the narrative.

Before being gender-swapped for the series, Tech Jacket originated as a male superhero headlining his own series that ran alongside Invincible. Perhaps the series will delve into Tech Jacket's backstory by adapting the origins of the suit (which are eerily similar to the origin for Green Lantern) or cover the post-Invincible War arc centered around the Zironian invasion.

Prime Video

Brit is another superhero featured prominently in Invincible, who originally had his own solo series. The series has already adapted a storyline directly from the Brit comics, where Donald discovers that he is an android. This precedent could indicate that there is more to be carried over from Brit into Invincible. The character has a twisted take on the origin of Captain America, so perhaps fans will get a chance to see where the grizzled hero originally came from.