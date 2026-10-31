It's Official: Invincible Season 5 Will Release On Amazon Prime Video During the TV Streaming Window That's the Same as the Previous Season, Confirms Comic Book Artist Ryan Ottley

Prime Video's Invincible has a relatively quick turnaround between seasons for a big-budget modern animated show. Season 4 especially hit the streamer quickly, premiering just a year after a stellar Season 3. Season 5 looks set to follow the same pattern, with comic book artist Ryan Ottley officially confirming its release window. Shortly after Season 4's finale, which put the cunning power of the Viltrumites on full display, Prime Video confirmed Season 5 would arrive sometime in 2027, leaving fans guessing exactly when the series would return. Now they have a clearer answer.

Ottley, who co-created the Image Comics series with Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker and served as its longtime artist, revealed the release timeline for Season 5 of Prime Video's take on Mark Grayson's story. Speaking during a WhatNot stream, Ottley confirmed that the fifth season would release in the same streaming window as previous seasons. For context, Season 1 premiered in March 2021, Season 2 arrived in November 2023, Season 3 hit Prime Video in February 2025, and the latest season landed in March 2026.

Prime Video

That gives the show three established premiere months: February, March, and November. Ottley revealed that Season 5 would occupy the March 2027 window, saying "yep" when asked if the season arrives in March. Season 5 will feature some exciting storylines that fans are anticipating, and based on the comics, they're likely to go in a certain direction.

Invincible Season 5's Most Anticipated Storylines

The Return of Dinosaurus

Image Comics

Dinosaurus already made his Invincible debut in Season 4, with Matthew Rhys voicing both David Anders and his towering alter ego. The official Season 5 tease confirmed he will return, but how impactful will he be? In the comics, Dinosaurus escapes custody and destroys Las Vegas with about 50 bombs, arguing that the city drains too many natural resources. The government then turns the ruins into a massive solar power project, leading Mark to see the truth in Dinosaurus' logic. He proceeds to free Anders so they can try to save the world together.

This unconventional partnership puts Mark at odds with Cecil and the Guardians before leading into the devastating "Death of Everyone" storyline. Season 5 could follow a similar path, with Dinosaurus not only challenging Mark physically but getting under his skin philosophically and pushing him to question his moral beliefs.

Rex and Amanda's Return from the Flaxans

Image Comics

Rex Conners and Amanda were left stranded in the Flaxan dimension in Season 4's third episode. In the comics, their short absence on Earth becomes nearly 700 years for them. Rex builds a new life and gains power in that world, overthrowing the ruler of the Flaxans. Amanda, meanwhile, becomes a very different person. The sheer amount of time they spend there puts a wedge between them, and they grow apart over the centuries. The pair disagree over how to rule the dimension they find themselves in. Their eventual return leads to another Flaxan invasion and the reveal of Amanda's son, Monax.

Debbie and Nolan Visiting Oliver

Image Comics

By the events of Season 4, Debbie and Nolan are estranged, with Debbie dating Paul. However, by the season finale, something strange happens. Nolan arrives home, preparing to visit Talescria, where an injured Oliver is based, and an angry Debbie insists on tagging along, revealing that she and Paul broke up. Nolan carries Debbie in his arms, and they board his ship together.

In the comics, Debbie and Nolan reconcile much faster after the Viltrumite War, but the show seems to be taking the slower route. The pair already showed glimpses of bonding again in the finale, as Nolan shared a beautiful view from the ship that lit her up with glee. Their mission to see Oliver is only going to deepen that bond, although Nolan's sins on Earth are still likely to linger.

Mark Gets Infected with the Scourge Virus

Image Comics

In Season 4, Allen gets hold of Thaedus' perfected Scourge Virus, with the Viltrumite rebel ordering him to use it to wipe out their race. The Scourge Virus sounds like the perfect solution to ending the Viltrumites' tyranny, but the issue is that it could just as easily kill humans, as the two races share similar DNA. In the source material, Allen brings the weapon of mass destruction to Earth along with Oliver. A fight over whether or not to release it leads to Oliver accidentally spraying Mark with the virus.

Mark manages to survive, but unfortunately, he suffers severe side effects. He goes comatose and loses his Viltrumite powers for a time. This incident leads to Thragg discovering that Mark and Nolan are descendants of Emperor Argall, a revelation that puts Thragg's rule at risk. This is an exciting storyline that fans will be looking forward to seeing play out in the animated series.

Bulletproof Becomes Invincible

Image Comics

Zandale Randolph is mostly a supporting character in Invincible, but he could take on a much bigger role in Season 5. After Mark loses his powers and is sidelined, Eve beseeches Zandale to keep Invincible Inc. running, which he does. Zandale takes on the Invincible mantle, donning Mark's iconic yellow and blue costume to fight crime. Bulletproof even alters his physical appearance a bit to look more like Mark. The show already subtly teased this idea back in Season 1, through Art Rosenbaum's unused "Bulletproof" design for Mark.

How Far Along Is Invincible Season 5?

Prime Video renewed Invincible for Season 5 in July 2025, eight months before Season 4 debuted. By March 2026, production was already nearing the finish line, with Kirkman telling Collider that the team was "getting final animation back and doing retakes" along with Automatic Dialogue Replacement. Co-showrunner Simon Racioppa described the stage as "end of production, start of post," cautioning, though, that post-production "takes a long time."

Kirkman also explained why the series can be completed faster than most animated projects, revealing that "the voice recording is done first, so that was done years ago," and noting that work on Season 5 began while the team was still promoting Season 2. This long pipeline explains how Season 5 can release in March 2027 when Season 4 only just arrived in March 2026, an impressive feat given how demanding animation work is on a show of this scale.

Kirkman had long played coy about Season 5's release timing before Ottley's confirmation. He floated April, May, and even January as possibilities, though he maintained that the goal was to return in "this general timeframe." Prime Video has shown enormous confidence in the animated series, greenlighting Season 6 before Season 5 even arrives.

Notably, Jack Quaid has joined the show as Gravitator, a gifted engineer who turns to thievery before an encounter with Invincible sets him straight, appearing in the upcoming season and potentially Season 6 as well. It all adds to the growing list of things fans can look forward to, and with Season 6 confirmed, Invincible now stands as Prime Video's longest animated series to date.