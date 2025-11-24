Invincible Season 4 Announces 3rd Major Villain Recast

Invincible will have one major villain in Powerplex to recast when it returns for Season 4 on Amazon Prime Video, as his original actor confirmed his exit. The beloved animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman's twisted superhero comics will continue in March 2026, focusing on the much-anticipated Viltrumite War storyline. Five villains have been confirmed for Invincible Season 4 so far, with Lee Pace's Thragg leading the antagonistic charge against Steven Yeun's Mark Grayson.

Invincible's Powerplex actor Aaron Paul confirmed in an interview with Kinda Funny Games that he declined an offer to reprise the role in the "next season." If Scott Duvall's return is still on the cards for March's Invincible Season 4, the Amazon Prime Video epic must now recast the beloved original actor.

After playing a standout role in Season 3, Paul revealed he was asked to return for more Powerplex but found the role "too grueling on [his] psyche:"

"They asked me to come back for the next season, but I gotta tell you, that show I’m such a fan of, I watch every episode, I love it. But it was just way too grueling on my psyche."

Despite his exit, the three-time Emmy-winning actor was clear that he has "such respect" for Invincible, but putting himself "in that skin" of Powerplex was something he "didn't feel comfortable with:"

"I have such respect for what they are doing, but Powerplex man, he really, he’s not just messing around, I mean, he’s going through turmoil. And you know how I approach everything I do I really put myself in that skin and it was a skin I didn’t feel comfortable with to be honest."

Paul certainly isn't wrong about the "turmoil" that Powerplex is going through, as the Invincibile villain has many reasons to hate Mark Grayson, most notably how the destruction behind his heroics cost him two close family members.

The Breaking Bad veteran put the reasons behind his exit simply: that while he still carries a fondness for the Invincible crew, he "did not want to do it anymore:"

"I did not want to do it anymore. I love the guys, everyone in that camp is amazing you know, but what it did to me, I didn’t like so I couldn’t continue."

Invincible Season 4 will begin around issue #65 of the Robert Kirkman comics, and Paul's comments indicate it will stretch past Powerplex's next appearance in #81 - unless he misspoke and was referring to being offered a role in Season 5. In the past, Invincible has recast characters both quietly and with an actor far less known than their original A-list voice. The same may be true for Powerplex, with Paul's replacement not becoming clear until Season 4 debuts.

Every Major Invincible Character Who Has Been Recast

Powerplex: Aaron Paul To TBA

Invincible

In the future, viewers will see Scott Duvall attempt to redeem himself as part of a C-list superhero team, The Actioneers, before escaping prison and confronting Invincible again, leading to his death when his powers overload.

That storyline should be adapted in Season 4 based on Paul's comments but may equally be pushed to Season 5 once the Viltrimite War arc concludes, leaving time for the Invincible crew to find a worthy recast.

D. A. Sinclair: Ezra Miller To Eric Bauza

Invincible

D. A. Sinclair is a genius scientist who believes all human flaws can be fixed with engineering, leading him to create ReAnimen (zombie-like cyborgs) for the Viltrumites. He has returned since working for Cecil Stedman, now creating his ReAnimen from corpses for the Global Defense Agency (GDA).

The role was played by Ezra Miller, best known for The Flash, in Season 1, only to be recast with Eric Bauza for Season 2. Many speculated that the growing controversy surrounding Miller at the time led to their replacement.

Titan: Mahershala Ali To Todd Williams

Invincible

The Green Book star Mahershala Ali brought Titan to life in Season 1 as an enforcer to crime boss Machine Head, only to return in Season 3 as the head of that empire, now voiced by Todd Williams. No reason was given behind the reason, but many theorize that scheduling or budgetary issues were the culprit.

Strangely, Invincible isn't the only time that Williams filled the void for the two-time Oscar winner. Amid troubles getting Blade off the ground at Marvel Studios, Williams voiced the superhero vampire hunter instead in Marvel Zombies, leaving some to wonder if Ali will ever play the role he was announced for six years ago.