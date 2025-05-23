Moviegoers are in for a fiery treat with new How to Train Your Dragon popcorn buckets soon available at AMC, Regal, and Cinemark theaters. These collectible containers spotlight beloved characters like Toothless and other dragons from the DreamWorks franchise, offering fans a fun and functional piece of memorabilia.

The live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon is set to soar into theaters on June 13, bringing the beloved animated tale to life with a fresh cast and stunning visuals. Early reactions from test screenings have been overwhelmingly positive, praising the film's faithful adaptation, casting, and CGI dragons. In anticipation of the release, theaters are celebrating with themed popcorn buckets and collectibles, reflecting strong excitement for the film’s summer debut.

How to Train Your Dragon: Where To Buy AMC's Popcorn Bucket & Pins

AMC Theatres is first out of the gate with its "Dragon Tamer Snack Pack," which includes a large popcorn, two candies, and two large drinks. Guests can also try one of two AMC-exclusive drinks: the orange-vanilla "Night Fury Fire" or the tropical Coke Zero-based "Isle of Berk Brew." While prices have not yet been revealed, the combo will likely become available closer to the film's release.

AMC is also hosting an Early Access Fan Event on June 11, where guests who attend the IMAX screening will receive a free collectible pin featuring artwork from the film. All of these promotions are already being marketed online, encouraging potential audience members to buy their tickets now.

Another pin is also available, featuring silhouettes of all the main dragons, which have been given new designs in live-action.

Additionally, AMC is selling licensed How to Train Your Dragon merch online, including a life-size Hiccup standee and a Toothless Funko Pop!, perfect for hardcore collectors and fans.

How to Train Your Dragon: Where To Buy Regal's Popcorn Bucket & Trading Card

Regal arguably boasts the most robust lineup of movie-themed merch. Launching June 13, the Toothless Collectible Popcorn Container is the centerpiece, an adorable sculpted design fans are already raving about. Pricing has not yet been announced, but quantities are expected to be limited.

The chain also offers a light-up cup featuring Toothless, perfect for fans who want a glowing keepsake to go with their bubbly drink.

For an even bigger haul, the Collector Combo includes a popcorn tin, a themed cup with topper, and a wearable Toothless mask.

In addition to concessions, Regal Crown Club members can earn a free digital trading card for purchasing tickets between May 8 and June 15.

Another promotion offers members who see the movie in IMAX on Father's Day weekend free small popcorn while supplies last.

How to Train Your Dragon: Where To Buy Cinemark's Popcorn Bucket

Cinemark's collectibles began arriving in theaters starting Tuesday, May 27, headlined by the Toothless Popcorn Bucket, a Cinemark exclusive with free same-day refills. The toothless-themed bucket and cup will surely be a hit, especially for super fans looking to purchase them weeks before the film's wide release.

The chain is also offering a Toothless Gripper Cup and two 130-oz popcorn tins, one standard and one hexagon-shaped. Families can grab the Little Dragon Combo, which includes a popcorn tin, drink, and a randomly selected dragon plush featuring characters like Toothless, a Gronckle, or the Deadly Nadder.

Cinemark's wide variety of toys, tins, and collectibles will attract the attention of many fans, despite the pricing not currently being posted online.

How to Train Your Dragon: Will Alamo Drafthouse Get a Popcorn Bucket?

While Alamo Drafthouse has yet to announce an official popcorn bucket, the chain is promoting a unique Family Party screening experience for the movie. The package includes themed props and crafts such as plasma glow teeth, dragon kites, a bag of dragon nip (catnip), and a Viking helmet decorating kit.

It's unclear whether concession collectibles will be added later, but Alamo is clearly leaning into an immersive, kid-friendly event.

When How to Train Your Dragon returns to the big screen, it will be reimagined in a bold new way with the original trilogy creator, Dean DeBlois, still at the helm. Based on the beloved 2010 animated movie, this remake marks DreamWorks Animation's first venture into live-action filmmaking, taking a page out of Disney's playbook. The cast includes Mason Thames as Hiccup and Nico Parker as Astrid, though the latter casting sparked online controversy, with some fans debating whether Parker was the right choice. Set to soar in theaters on June 13, the movie is already generating buzz as one of the summer's most anticipated family blockbusters.