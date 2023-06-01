Hailee Steinfeld Gives Honest Response About Her Young Avengers Future

After months of speculation, Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld addressed her MCU future including the oft-rumored Young Avengers project.

Steinfeld's character is just one of many Young Avengers characters from the comics joining the franchise in the past couple of years, potentially teasing an eventual team-up.

Back during Hawkeye's run on Disney+, the 26-year-old hinted that there could be "a lot of new opportunities rising" when asked about the super-powered team. However, a Young Avengers project still remains without a green light.

Reports indicated that the in-development Vision Quest Disney+ series could be the place the team starts to truly take shape, but nothing official has come out on the matter.

Marvel

After more than 18 months since fans last saw her MCU character, Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld got honest about her Young Avengers future at Marvel Studios.

In an interview on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Steinfeld addressed the Young Avengers rumors head-on, saying she is "certainly chomping at the bit" but has not heard anything:

Horowitz: "Where the hell is the Young Avengers, Hailee? They announced everything. Where’s Young Avengers?” Steinfeld: “I mean, the question from you and I both. Yeah, I’m certainly chomping at the bit. It’s been a minute since I’ve… It’s always so funny, because I feel like a few months can go by and I feel like I’ve been doing nothing, you know what I mean? I’m like, ‘It’s been so long since…’ "It’s been a while since 'Dickinson' ended and since 'Hawkeye' came out, but I am so ready to get back at it. I am itching to be on set again with people that do what I do, and love what we do, and I have such a sense of belonging when I’m on set, and a sense of home, and I just love it. And it has been a while. So, I am very much chomping up a bit.”

When asked about which of the newly-introduced MCU heroes she would most like to interact with on-screen, the Kate Bishop actress mentioned that "the list is long" and that she actually "just started re-watching all the Marvel movies:"

Horowitz: “Is there one of those particular actors I mentioned or someone I didn’t that you’re most excited to potentially mix it up with in that realm?” Steinfeld: “Oh man. Oh man, the list is long. All of who you mentioned. The list is long. I’ve just started, um, re-watching all the Marvel movies in order. So…”

She added that she is watching them chronologically in accordance with the MCU timeline and is eager to act alongside just about "everybody that’s come up with [her] in the last few years:"

Horowitz: “Right, chronological. Not the way they were released, but chronologically.” Steinfeld: “Correct, correct.” Horowitz: “So, where are you at?” Steinfeld: “On Disney+, there is both, right? You can watch it in the order that they’ve come out or the [chronological] order. I just started, so just give me a minute. But it’s so… I mean, everything’s coming to mind of what I’ve just seen and I’m jogging my memory for everybody that’s come up with me in the last few years. I mean, the list is long.”

Will the Young Avengers Movie Happen?

Right now, a Young Avengers movie is starting to feel like a bit of a pipedream. After what looked to be some laborious foundation laying during Phase 4, there has not really been any sort of update on the young team since.

And it is not as though all these stars are not enthusiastic about the idea of teaming up with these other newly-introduced heroes.

Ironheart and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Dominique Thorne addressed the same sort of questions as Hailee Steinfeld did here with the same level of enthusiasm, remarking that she would love to share the screen with Kathryn Newton's "Cassie Lang" at some point in the future.

Last summer, America Chavez actress Xochitl Gomez, floated the Young Avengers movie as one of the potential "unannounced, unnamed [titles]" that could slot into one of those spots on the "Phase 6 [slate] that didn’t really have a name" during Marvel Studios' 2022 San Diego Comic-Con presentation.

So not all hope is lost, and maybe Marvel Studios is just remaining tight-lipped on the matter before an official announcement somewhere down the line.

But for now, all fans of these heroes (and actors that portray them) can do is wish for that much-desired Young Avengers team-up.

Hailee Steinfeld can be seen now in Hawkeye on Disney+.