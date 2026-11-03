'Ghosts' Stars Tease How the Holiday Specials Are "Like a Zip Line" Straight Into Season 6 (Exclusive)

With the release of the Ghosts Halloween special, the cast of the show spoke exclusively with The Direct at New York Comic Con about how the special connects with the CBS series' soon-to-be-released sixth season, and upcoming 100th episode milestone.

Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn) said that it is less that the two specials (the recently released Halloween special, and the upcoming Christmas special) don't necessarily "bridge gaps," but are "more of, like, a zip line to get us to when we start ramping up for the other stuff."

Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty Woodstone) added, though, that "on that zip line, there will be little ... tree tops you stop along the way," which " will 100% give some answers to some very big questions:"

Devan Chandler Long: "I don't think the specials bridge gaps. I think it's more of like a zip line to get us to when we start ramping up for the other stuff." Rebecca Wisocky: "On that zip line, there will be little ... tree tops you stop along the way that, to answer your question, will 100% give some answers to some very big questions that they are that are surely lingering from last season."

Wisocky's response sparked Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay Arondekar), who had originally said he was not sure there would be major teases or answers in the specials, to remember that, "Pete, like, disappeared at the end of last season," and "We're gonna figure out what happened:"

Utkarsh Ambudkar: "Oh, that's true. Actually, yes, I forgot. Yeah, yeah, I forgot. Pete, like, disappeared at the end of last season. Yeah. Oh, we're gonna figure out what happened." Rebecca Wisocky: "Perhaps not immediately."

Ghosts Cast and Showrunner on 100th Episode Milestone

The Direct

In an age where the long-running sitcom is becoming less and less common, with the rise of streaming mini-series and shorter length seasons, Ghosts on CBS is a rarity for reaching 100 episodes — a fact showrunner Joe Wiseman and the cast do not take lightly.

Wiseman said that with Ghosts, he feels as though he is "in the old TV industry ... where you do 22 [episodes] a year," calling the 100-episode milestone "magical and satisfying."

The showrunner attributed the show's success "to all of the people [he's] working with:"

Joe Wiseman: "It doesn't happen a lot anymore because the seasons are so small and there's years between seasons. So you know you know we feel like we're we're in the old TV industry, you know, where you do 22 a year and and getting to 100. You know, there's always something sort of just like magical and satisfying about 100 episodes. It's such an accomplishment, and it it's it speaks to our incredible cast, our great writers, the incredible crew that we have who do absolutely mind-boggling work and do it so quickly. It's a testament to all of the people that you're working with. "

Ambudkar acknowledges that the show is "lucky to still be going," attributing hitting the nowadays "super rare" milestone of 100 episodes to the "viewers, the fans, and the people that watch and go on Reddit and post and cosplay:"

Utkarsh Ambudkar: "It's super rare. Obviously, we know that, and it's a show that has been the engine of our show has been our viewers, the fans, and the people that watch and go on Reddit and post and cosplay, and who we'll see today at this panel. I mean, that's the reason that we get to keep doing our job. It's not like we're some critical darling, although we have a really high score on Rotten Tomatoes, for anyone wondering. ... We are a people show. We're a family show, and and it's a family show in a space where there aren't that many. So we're lucky to still be going."

Wisocky and Sheila Carrasco (Flower) added that the cast's closeness is also key to its longevity, with Wisocky saying that they know "from the very beginning" that Ghosts "was going to live or die based on the strength and ... character of the ensemble."

Carrasco added that the cast's ability to "make each other laugh" is still her "favorite part:"